COVID-19 precautions have made things more difficult for students studying the fine arts, but Maryville College is giving them a break on scholarship auditions.
This year those auditions will be by recording instead of in person.
Students admitted to Maryville College for the 2021-22 academic year can complete a scholarship application through the MaryVille Portal (MVP) by Feb. 8 and send a link to the recording of their performance.
Last year the college had 81 applicants for fine arts awards or scholarships, in areas including art, music and theater. The amounts range from up to $2,500 for non-majors to $23,000 a year.
Virtual auditions will not only make the process safer but also make it easier for prospective students who live out of town.
“It also allows students to deal with problems caused by nerves or stage fright more easily,” Eric Simpson, assistant professor of music, band director and orchestra conductor, said in a news release from the college. “There is plenty of evidence that demonstrates that the conditions of an audition can influence a musician’s anxiety levels: When you are on a stage, there are lights on, the audience is only five people and you know they are there to make some decisions that could really impact your future. That puts a lot of pressure on the performer.”
He doesn’t expect the virtual auditions to affect the evaluation process. “We’re just looking for well-rounded people who play their instrument well and want to continue to do so while they pursue a collegiate education,” Simpson said.
Safety precautions at the college have included smaller ensembles, outdoor rehearsals and concerts and even a performance mask with a small slit for those playing wind instruments.
“These changes made making music very difficult, but they were preferable to the alternative: not making music at all or spreading COVID-19,” Simpson said.
For prospective students who can’t visit campus right now, the Admissions Office is holding virtual tours weekdays at 4 p.m. It is offering in-person campus tours two times every weekday and on select Saturdays. Tours are limited to no more than two attendees who can bring up to two guests, with everyone expected to wear masks and practice social distancing. Tours are not entering residence halls. Prospective students can register at www.maryvillecollege.edu/admissions/visit/ for campus tours.
The college will notify students who will receive the scholarships and awards in March. For more information about the fine arts scholarships, go online to maryvillecollege.edu/fine-arts.
