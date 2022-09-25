As college students in 1967, Sam Ferguson and his girlfriend did odd jobs at the apartments her parents were having built at the corner of Stanley Avenue and Court Street in Maryville.
Over the years Sam tried to buy the Stanley Apartments several times, but his then father-in-law sold them to Maryville College in 1998. This month the college sold the 12-unit building to Sam and Penny Ferguson for $1.25 million.
Soon after the closing Sam started renovations, doing much of the work himself. At 75 he’s laying engineered hardwood and had help last week from their 9-year-old granddaughter, Cora Maselli, visiting on her fall break. She earned $10 painting wood on the exterior of the building.
The apartments are next door to the Fergusons’ home, where Penny’s family moved when she was 13. Their home originally was a carriage house for the mansion on the lot where the apartments now stand.
“We felt like Maryville College was our side yard,” Penny said. They’ve played tennis on the campus, rode bicycles and still take their grandchildren there to climb trees.
Her mother, Betty Blackwood, redesigned the carriage house as a home for their family with four children, and she sketched the design for the apartments as well. “She really liked having something to do,” Penny said, describing her mother as very artistic.
“She didn’t even go to college or anything,” the daughter said. “Mom was immensely talented, and she could draw anything.”
The adjoining lot had a mansion that once belonged to a Maryville College president, Sam said, and people weren’t happy when Penny’s father, Leland Blackwood, razed the building.
“The only thing salvageable, he thought, out of that property was a stained glass window, and he took that and put in the new house that they built,” Sam said. The Blackwoods sold their previous house on Stanley Avenue beside the apartments to Sam and Penny, after the younger couple was married and had rented another apartment for about a year.
Stanley Apartments was the Blackwoods’ second development, after opening Scenic Terrace with a partner. They had an insurance business and several other properties.
“They were good business people,” Sam said. “They parlayed one thing into another.”
No money down
Sam was drawn into real estate by late night television ads in the 1970s about how to buy property for no money down.
“Early on I didn’t think that there would be Social Security when I got to the time to use it, and I didn’t figure the government had a plan to take care of me,” said Sam, who started his career teaching at Everett High School and retired in 2000 from Heritage High School. Penny still teaches English at Maryville High School, now in her 54th year as an educator.
The idea of buying property with no money down was appealing, Sam said, because he didn’t have any money.
The first purchase was a six-plex at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Cates Street in Maryville, which Sam said may have been one of the first apartment buildings in Maryville. The deal Sam negotiated with the sellers gave him two years with no interest or payments, and then he found a state urban renewal grant that paid for upgrades to the electrical system, plumbing and insulation.
”I bought a number of properties on a lick and a promise, as they say, and good credit,” Sam said.
He spent a lot of time reading about how to work on buildings, and when he had to hire an expert for a job he watched and learned too.
Sam isn’t interested in the type of property that has to be gutted first.
“I like to take something that’s functioning, and If I can make it better, great,” said Sam, who now also works with a property manager. “Anything we touch we try to make it better.”
Plans for Stanley Apartments
One feature of the Stanley Apartments was part of the original design, a large walk-in closet. “When a lady sees this, it’s almost a done deal,” Sam said.
Maryville College installed Wi-Fi, he said. Now Sam’s having the gutters checked, granite countertops installed, and he plans to replace the faucets, paint the kitchen cabinets and install new hardware on them.
“The inside actually has been taken care of really well over the years,” Sam said.
Maryville College used the apartments primarily for upper-division student housing, and in the past couple of years for COVID quarantines.
“The College currently has enough on-campus housing for students, including apartments and suite-style arrangements,” President Bryan Coker wrote in an email response to questions from The Daily Times. “When additional student housing is needed in the future, we plan to build new facilities on campus.”
“We are confident the buyers of these apartments will be wonderful stewards of the 102 Stanley Avenue property,” he wrote. “Should the buyers decide to sell the apartments in the future, the College has ‘right of first refusal,’ in the event we want to purchase the apartments again.”
The apartments weren’t actually for sale when Sam noticed the college had sold the Wright House it owned on Court Street recently. The Fergusons met with Coker and explained they would like the property to return to the family if possible. Two days later, according to Sam, they received an email that they likely could come to a deal.
Sam already had calculated what he thought the price should be. “I’ve built my own computer program that tells me this is a good deal, that’s not,” he explained, saying approval from the college’s board of directors quickly followed.
He’ll still calculating the rental price for the Stanley Apartments but estimates they will be between about $800 and $1,000 a month. People already have been making inquiries.
Sam mainly looks for brick buildings with one or two bedrooms in the City of Maryville, and he tends to hold onto the property for rental income.
Today they have 42 units in 10 buildings, he said.
“If she’d have been OK with it, we’d own everything in Blount County,” Sam said, admitting that he may be a bit competitive. “I just want to make sure we’re OK,” he said.
Penny supported his plan to bring the Stanley Apartments back into the family, though.
She rarely becomes involved in the real estate, although Sam may occasionally ask her opinion on a paint color.
“She is full time Maryville High School, 24/7, and she and her kids, that’s fabulous. I try to support that,” said Sam.
During school breaks the money from their real estate investments allows the couple to travel around the world. “That and working out at the gym have kept me energized,” said Penny, although the pandemic and surgery last summer interrupted those activities.
In the coming year the couple is planning trips to Greece, Austria, Germany, and Italy.
Partners
Sam and Penny have been together since they were 16 and both played tennis at Maryville High School.
“We were high school sweethearts, and then we went to college together and then we married,” Penny said.
While Sam started college at the University of Tennessee, he transferred to Maryville College both to be with Penny and play tennis.
“We are fabulous partners,” he said as they sat together in their living room last week.
“In every way,” she continued.
“Of course it helps that she’s smart and I’m brilliant,” he quipped. She burst into laughter, and he continued, also laughing, “Or maybe that’s the other way around.”
