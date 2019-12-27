During the fall semester, a group of Maryville College students applied what they were learning in a psychology class to create calming spaces for students in three Blount County elementary schools.
MC students enrolled in Psychology 200: Applied Projects in the Community worked on areas in Carpenters, Montvale and Rockford elementary schools where students can relax, de-escalate or relieve stress.
For the college students, it was an opportunity to practice communication and professional skills for collaborative problem solving.
Crystal Colter, MC professor of psychology, and Kathie Shiba, professor of psychology and chair of the Division of Behavioral Sciences, are piloting the problem-based learning course in the fall and spring semesters this year with a hope that the model can be used by other academic divisions.
They received support through a Gerald W. Gibson Professional Development Fund and collaborated with other faculty and staff members, including those from the college’s Career Center, Maryville College Works program and the Office of Community Engagement.
“We noticed that many schools around the country were creating peace corners and other calming spaces for their students to learn to gain self-control,” Shiba said. “In fact, the Daily Times had published an article in February that stated that Blount County Schools was preparing for an increasing wave of mental health needs in their students. We believed that the ‘Be Calm’ project was a great fit for our psychology and child development majors. Therefore, we decided to contact three schools to see if they would be interested in our students working on the ‘Be Calm’ initiative.”
Maryville College students learned through their research that the school system was dealing with a number of behavioral and discipline issues, and the “Be Calm” rooms could serve as helpful tools in certain situations.
Additionally, they found in psychology research that a change in environment, such as going to a calming room, can decrease anxiety and allow the student to calm down without feeling isolated from their class, then slowly integrate back into the classroom after calming down.
They learned that effective calming rooms often include several comfortable seating options that give the student a choice, making the individual feel in control. Simple, coordinating colors offer a distraction-free environment, and soft lighting, relaxing scenes, soothing music and even certain scents can create a calming space.
To fund the needed supplies, students applied for — and received — mini-grants through the Maryville College Community-Engaged Learning Initiative. The students also held fundraisers and received donations from the community, and the elementary schools provided some items.
“It was so useful to learn how to write a grant and learn how to ask for money in a professional way,” said Angel O’Neill, a psychology major from Miami, Fla.
The room at Carpenters Elementary School includes light green, gray and yellow paint on the walls; a chalkboard paint wall to allow students to express creativity; signs with motivational phrases on them; an essential oil diffuser; and water beads and sensory bottles to provide activities for sensory stimuli and stress relief.
At Rockford Elementary School, MC students created a room that included comfortable chairs; a creativity station with art supplies; a relaxation area with yoga mats, pillows and a weighted blanket; twinkle lights; a poster with a soothing scene; and a fan/heater that allows for temperature changes.
Comfortable seating options, artwork, a soft blanket, pillows and a sound machine were key elements in the calming room at Montvale Elementary School.
Donna Russell, principal at Montvale Elementary School, said the school offers a “purple folder” opportunity for teachers when a student needs a break from their classroom or activity.
“Each teacher has a purple folder that they can send with students on an ‘errand’ to give them a few moments … these errands can be to another teacher’s classroom or to our calm down room,” Russell said. “Staff members know when the student with a purple folder arrives to them that they are not in trouble but just need a break. Students can also choose to visit the calm down room on their own without being sent by a staff member, if they themselves feel they need it. The students who take advantage of our calm down room opportunity are able to sit in bean bag chairs, use our weighted blankets or listen to calming music as they hopefully alleviate the anxiety they are experiencing. Once they are refocused, they can return to class.”
Colter said that through these projects, MC students in the psychology course have learned that they have something to contribute — and that community partners bring valuable knowledge to the projects, too.
“In addition, they have developed and strengthened professional/career skills such as teamwork, communication, leadership and project management,” Colter said. “Finally, in emphasizing civic engagement, the course has also highlighted the value of democratic principles in community-based research. One exciting aspect of the process is that the project evolves over time, so we don’t know all of the details from the beginning — instead, we watch it all unfold as our students and community partners work together to build something special that meets community needs and both utilizes and enhances our students’ skills.”
“This class got us out in the community and allowed us to work with individuals we wouldn’t otherwise encounter,” said Coby Tucker, a psychology major from Kingston. “We had the opportunity to learn on a professional level how to deal with different situations.”
