Maryville College has partnered with Maryville-based NS4ed, an education research and consulting firm, to provide research-based internship opportunities for students.
NS4ed’s relationship with Maryville College began through work with the Blount County Chamber of Commerce in developing “career cluster pathway maps” designed to assist students and job seekers with identifying high-value career opportunities in the area, said Danielle Tallent, chief learning officer for NS4ed.
“Christy McDonald Slavick (then-director of the Maryville College Career Center, now director of strategic initiatives at MC) was a valued and active participant in the project,” Tallent said. “As our company began to grow and reach out to local institutions to fill open positions, my path crossed again with Christy. Having remembered our work in career readiness programs, Christy suggested we connect with the intern program at Maryville College.”
“The reputation of Maryville College in offering high-quality, well-rounded education to its students is well-known in the area,” Tallent continued. “Thus, we were honored and eager to invite Maryville College students to our company. Today, we work in a joint effort with five MC students to support the needs of our company, while also helping students grow toward their career goals. I’ve said this many times ... we simply could not do what we do without the support of our MC interns. They are skilled, professional and simply a joy to have in our office!”
Additionally, Joseph Goins, the chief executive officer of the company, has a Maryville College connection — he is the son of MC alumnus J.L. Goins, Class of 1963.
Several Maryville College students and alumni are working with NS4ed this summer, as part of this new partnership.
Kirksey Croft, a political science major from Maryville; Baileigh Goforth, a psychology and criminal justice double major from Maryville; and Antonella Moscoso, a literature in English major from Kodak, are completing internships as research assistants. In this role, they are gaining experience in literature and content reviews, data collection and analysis, technical writing, creative content development, team planning and solution generating.
MC alumnus Nico Velez, who majored in mathematics, is working as a part-time math writer, and Meredith Bonee, an international business major from Powell, is completing an internship as a marketing assistant with the company.
Tallent said the company is excited to work with more Maryville College students in the future. “Maryville College has supported our company every step of the way, from locating interns to ensuring we offer successful experiences for the students.”
Croft, who graduated from Maryville College in May, said she initially was interested in the research assistant internship because it offered an opportunity to sharpen her research skills and explore education policy more in depth while establishing herself with a business outside of her current connections.
“However, one of the biggest reasons I chose this internship actually came after I did more in-depth research on the company and its mission,” Croft said. “Joseph Goins, our CEO, strongly motivates us to conduct additional volunteer hours and community service outside of our work. It is important for those who work for Pathway2Careers/NS4ed to also have ties to our local community.”
In the future, Croft plans to attend law school and pursue a dual degree program that allows her to become a practicing attorney who holds a master’s degree in a related business or international studies program.
“This internship, which is now my current job, is incredibly helpful in that I am constantly utilizing new research skills and learning more about the business world through each workday,” she said. “This internship is helping me understand the inner workings of independent businesses, which I hope to have myself in the future, as well as how effective and precise my future research and work as an attorney will need to be. I also am learning so much about the education and labor market world that I never knew before, which I hope I will be able to apply to more research in my future career and potentially cases or policy, as well.”
