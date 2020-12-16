Maryville College seniors Shelby Bailey and Elsa Eckenrod recently spent several afternoons at the Boys and Girls Club of Blount County playing games, singing songs, reading books and participating in a variety of other activities.
Amid all the fun, they were focusing on the literacy skills of 10 children from kindergarten through second grade.
For Bailey and Eckenrod, who are majoring in child development with teacher licensure, the sessions were part of a class focused on reading and writing for elementary students, taught by Alesia Orren, associate professor of elementary education at Maryville College.
The college students created four, two-hour literacy rich instructional sessions for a group of students identified as at-risk.
Twice a week from Nov. 9-19 they held small group activities that were intended to be fun, engaging and movement oriented while also focused on literacy skills such as decoding, fluency and recognizing words by sight.
Tutoring sessions allowed the college students to work one-on-one with children on homework, individual skills and reading aloud.
Orren told her students to focus more on being interactive and less on producing quantitative results. Instead, they gathered anecdotal evidence based on observation, such as noticing common error patterns while children were reading or taking an informal reading inventory.
“To make this successful, we wanted it to be a fun experience for the kids who were participating,” Orren said. “The last thing these students want is to feel like they’re doing more school or being evaluated.”
The project focused on K-2 students because it is a critical age group for addressing literacy skills.
“If we don’t catch them up by third grade, it becomes increasingly difficult to help students achieve literacy goals as they progress through school,” Orren explained.
Erin Wigley, Boys and Girls Club education director, said the organization works “to bridge the gap between the school day and home. We do this by offering educational programs and supplemental learning experiences for our youth. Our partnership with Maryville College has greatly strengthened the support services we are able to offer.”
Real-world learning
“In an effort to prepare teacher candidates, you can’t build in enough exposure to situations that are challenging to design and challenging to deliver,” Orren said.
Bailey, who is from Vonore, said her favorite part of the project was working one-on-one with students.
“I loved being able to help them and hype them up when you can see they are beginning to understand something,” said Bailey, who hopes to start teaching in a Blount or Monroe County school after graduation. “Through this project, I have learned that there can be a huge literacy gap in at-risk students in grades K-2. This has allowed me to experience that hands-on, and because of that, I will enter my career with a better understanding of that gap and how to accommodate it.”
Eckenrod, who is from McMinville, Tennessee, said she loved building relationships with the K-2 students.
“I learned how to center a lesson around remedial needs,” said Eckenrod, who plans to attend graduate school. “Really breaking apart every piece of the instruction and keeping it simple in the meantime was very useful. These kids just need extra practice with their literacy skills, and the lessons and interactive read-alouds we performed allowed for that to happen.”
Tech
The professor expected that items like new books would be needed; instead, the wish list included technology-based items, such as LeapFrog learning products and headphones.
“A lot of technology tools that can be used to enhance instruction are items we take for granted, such as headphones or smartphones,” Orren explained. “Some children, however, do not have regular access to these supports. The Boys & Girls Club does offer a number of tablets and iPads for use, but older kids often scoop them up to do their homework. The younger kids are motivated to learn when they are able to use what the ‘big kids’ are using.”
Grant funding allowed for the purchase of these and other items.
The project was funded through the Bonner Community Engaged Learning Initiative, which “supports the integration of community-engaged learning and deep, reciprocal community-engaged projects across the institution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.