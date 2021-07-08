Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2,000 donors from across the globe contributed to the Maryville Fund, raising a record $2.07 million for Maryville College in the fiscal year that ended May 31.
The fund supports the college’s most pressing needs, including student scholarships, library resources and faculty professional development.
In 2015, when the Maryville Fund was at $1.2 million, the college set a five-year goal to hit $1.5 million annually by 2019. In 2019 it raised $1.52 million and has seen steady annual growth since.
“Our donors proved to be as resilient as our students,” said Suzy Booker, vice president for institutional advancement at Maryville College. “We are incredibly thankful for their outstanding support. Their generosity helped to address our areas of greatest need, which were considerable, as the college addressed the challenges of COVID-19.”
Part of the Maryville Fund’s success can be attributed to Tartan Tuesday, the college’s annual 1,819-minute giving challenge — a nod to the year it was founded. During the first week of April, Tartan Tuesday invites all members of the Maryville College community to support the programs and causes that are important to them and help the college earn challenge gifts.
“Larger universities held successful giving days in the fall of 2014 and the spring of 2015, and we wanted to see if this was a channel that our community responded well to,” said Meghan Fagg-Smith, director of annual giving at Maryville College. “A giving day was attractive to our team because they are time-limited, technology-driven, can raise a substantial amount in a short time period, and often increase the number of first-time donors to an institution.”
Since it began in 2016, raising over $94,000 with 329 gifts, Tartan Tuesday has seen record giving totals every year. In 2021, giving exceeded $451,000, with 966 gifts.
For more information about the Maryville Fund or to give, visit maryville college.edu/maryville-fund.
