Responding to the rapid spread of coronavirus, Maryville College this week suspended student travel plans to several countries and was working on one student’s return from Milan.
“We have advised our student in Italy to return home immediately, in line with CDC and U.S. State Department warnings,” Kirsten Sheppard, Maryville College’s director of international education said in an email Tuesday. “We are in regular communication with her as she makes plans to get home.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Italy jumped over the weekend, and by Wednesday the Associated Press was reporting more than 3,000 cases in that country. The Italian government ordered schools and colleges closed until March 15, according to the AP.
The Maryville College student returning from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore will have the option to continue working on the Italian curriculum through distance learning or to return to the Maryville campus, Sheppard explained.
Summer Uncertainty
With 181 Maryville College students planning to travel abroad this summer, the college has been monitoring the situation. This week it suspended some travel plans.
“Currently, all official MC-sanctioned student travel to Italy, China and South Korea is suspended as long as there is a CDC level 3 warning and/or a U.S. State Department level 3 or 4 warning,” Sheppard wrote this week.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Level 3 warning recommends against all nonessential travel. The State Department Level 3 is “Reconsider travel,” and Level 4 is “Do not travel.”
Maryville College soccer players have been planning a trip to Italy and other European countries in June. Sheppard noted the college has modified trips in the past because of travel warnings.
The college provides health and safety information to students through multiple channels so they and their families can make informed decisions about travel plans, she said.
No international students attending Maryville College traveled to affected regions either immediately before or since the outbreak occurred, according to Sheppard. “We have reached out to our current students from affected areas to express our concern for their family, and friends, and to talk to them about potential travel this summer,” she said.
Memo to campus
Maryville College President Tom Bogart sent a memo to the campus community Tuesday assuring students, faculty and staff that the school is closely monitoring the situation and a Crisis Management Team is meeting frequently.
“As a college campus with a high residential population, it is vitally important that we take necessary precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 on our campus,” Bogart wrote.
Among his advice: “Do not travel to COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ and be careful when traveling, domestically. With Spring Break occurring in two weeks, please avoid all nonessential travel to those countries identified with high advisory levels, and be mindful of the possibility of cross-contamination in airports and other large, public venues.”
Bogart’s memo repeated the widespread advice for precautions such as washing hands and remaining home when sick. “The College’s housekeeping staff will increase its focus on sanitizing surfaces in common areas, heavily used doors, elevators, handrails, etc. However, this will not be a substitute for good personal hand hygiene practices,” he noted.
While the situation worldwide is evolving rapidly, Sheppard said, “What has not changed is our commitment to ensuring that our student health and safety is our number one priority.”
That includes working closely with its travel partners and the agencies monitoring the health situation. “We don’t presume to be the experts in assessing a health epidemic,” she said in an interview.
Other Schools’ Trips
Pellissippi State Community College also offers study abroad, and last week its partner, the Tennessee Consortium for International Studies, sent an email to students saying it is monitoring the coronavirus situation. “At this time, we are comfortable to move forward with your spring TnCIS program as planned,” the email said, advising studnets to review information from the CDC and World Health Organization about the disease and safety precautions.
Blount County Schools on Wednesday sent parents a letter outlining its actions to prevent the spread of disease, which include cleaning all touch surfaces and restrooms daily with hospital-grade disinfectant and multipurpose cleaner.
BCS said it also is monitoring field trip destinations. “All currently planned field trips are subject to cancellation if an outbreak occurs at the trip destination,” the letter says.
