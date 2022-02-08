Maryville College has released a schedule of events in observance of Black History Month.
Throughout the month of February, the college will host an exhibit at the Clayton Center featuring the work of Black artists Alan and Xavier Jones.
The college’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) will also use February as an opportunity for a community-level discussion of broad themes including identity and justice through “CDI Story Times,” to be held throughout February. MC librarians have also compiled a resource guide for those interested in exploring Black history through books, films and other materials.
Some activities will be open exclusively to Maryville College students. Beginning at 6 p.m. today, the college’s Black Student Alliance will host a student-only poetry slam. On Friday, Feb. 11, the group will host a karaoke night, also open exclusively to students. The following Friday, Feb. 18, the Black Student Alliance will host a movie night for current students.
Feb. 25 will see the college host an Apollo Night event, which will offer live performances and the chance to win prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.