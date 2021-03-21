After a year of delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryville College will hold an in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 in May, followed by the current graduating class a day later.
Members of the Class of 2020 will graduate during a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and the Class of 2021 will graduate at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 9.
Both ceremonies will be held on the college’s Honaker Field, and seating will follow the college’s COVID-19 guidelines. All attendees will be required to wear masks.
Because of speakers’ availability, the dates have been changed from an earlier announcement.
Bogart, Taylor, Cash
At the request of members of the Class of 2020, the speaker for their commencement will be Maryville College President Emeritus William T. “Tom” Bogart.
Bogart led the college for a decade until June 2020 and was scheduled to preside over the commencement last year, before it was postponed because of the pandemic. He is now the president of Columbia College in South Carolina.
Bogart will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from the college.
Alumnus and former Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, Class of 1970, will receive an honorary doctor of public service degree. Taylor delivered an abbreviated commencement address to the class last year in a virtual ceremony.
The commencement speaker for the Class of 2021 will be Cassius Cash, the 16th — and the first Black — superintendent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most-visited national park in the United States.
During the ceremony, Cash will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.
Limited seating
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the ceremonies are not open to the public. Each graduate will be given four tickets to share with family and/or friends who will need to present the tickets at the entrances to the Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium.
Because of COVID-19 guidelines for indoor gatherings, accommodations cannot be made for guests in the event of inclement weather, but the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Maryville College website and through the college’s Facebook page. The decision regarding inclement weather will be announced by 10 a.m. on each day. This information will be posted on the Maryville College website and on social media.
Baccalaureate
Baccalaureate for the Class of 2021 will be held at 10 a.m., May 9, in the Clayton Center for the Arts’ Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre. Drew Crain, professor of biology, will give the baccalaureate sermon. Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, only graduates will be allowed to attend.
For more information, visit maryvillecollege.edu/commence ment.
