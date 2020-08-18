Maryville College will hold its first ever virtual convocation and will stream it live, officials announced Tuesday.
“The Unintended Refresh” is the title of the address that Maryville College President Bryan Coker will deliver to new and returning students, faculty and staff during the college’s 2020 Convocation ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 at 11:15 a.m.
The ceremony can be watched on the Maryville College website, maryvillecollege.edu, and on official social media channels (Facebook and YouTube).
During his first convocation as president of Maryville College, Coker will use Psalm 46 (New Revised Standard Version) to illustrate his chosen topic.
The ceremony marks the opening of the 2020-21 academic year. Classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 19.
