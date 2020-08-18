Maryville College will hold its first ever virtual convocation and will stream it live, officials announced Tuesday.
“The Unintended Refresh” is the title of the address that Maryville College President Bryan Coker will deliver to new and returning students, faculty and staff during the college’s 2020 Convocation ceremony, scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The ceremony can be watched on the Maryville College website, maryvillecollege.edu, and on official social media channels (Facebook and YouTube).
During his first convocation as president of Maryville College, Coker will use Psalm 46 (New Revised Standard Version) to illustrate his chosen topic.
The ceremony marks the opening of the 2020-21 academic year. Classes are scheduled to begin today Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Nikki Hilton, associate professor of psychology, will be the macebearer, and Jenifer Greene, professor of management and faculty chair, will welcome attendees to the ceremony. Andrew Kerr will lead the academic procession as piper.
Eleanor Forester, Class of 2021, an Isaac Anderson Fellow, will offer the prayer of invocation. The college’s Statement of Purpose will be read by Haley Davis, Class of 22, president of the Student Government Association.
The scripture reading will be read by Benjamin Kamdem-Talom ’20, a Bonner Scholar. The Rev. Anne D. McKee, campus minister, will offer prayers.
Dan Klingensmith, vice president and college dean, will give the declaration of the academic year and, following the singing of the Alma Mater, McKee will conclude with the benediction.
A new addition to the convocation ceremony this year will be the presentation of the Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to an alumnus or alumna who has rendered unusual service in any capacity on behalf of the college.
The award typically goes to an individual, but this year’s award will be presented to the five members of the Blount County Alumni Chapter’s Emeritus Board: Alvin Baker, Class of 1972; Gail Bradley Hafner, Class of 1960; Elizabeth Walton Blackburn, Class of 1958; and Judy Pike Woods and Robert Kennedy both from the Class of 1971.
More about these five alumni is at maryvillecollege.edu/alumni/awards.
