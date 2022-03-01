Maryville College will hold a presentation and roundtable discussion concerning Ukraine at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 4.
The presentation, entitled “Ukraine in Context”, is a cooperative effort among the Maryville College Center for Global Engagement, the college’s division of humanities and its division of social sciences.
The event is one part of MC’s International Education Month, which will last throughout March; it is dedicated to providing students with a global experience and promoting opportunities for students to travel abroad to study.
Seven MC faculty members will participate in the Friday event. MC associate professors of history Aaron Astor and Doug Sofer, along with assistant professor of political science Naji Bsisu and Ted Higgs, adjunct professor of English, history, Italian and Latin will present on a variety of topics relevant to Ukraine.
Anna Englesone, a native Latvian and assistant professor of mathematics, Scott Henson, associate professor of political science and Mark O’Gorman, professor of political science, will also participate in presentations and discussion.
The speakers will work to connect topics including the successes and failures of insurgencies, energy and the history of nationalism in Eastern Europe to the current crisis in Ukraine.
Commenting in a press release provided to The Daily Times, MC’s humanities division chair, Philip Sherman, noted that, “None of these topics are designed to give a complete picture of what’s happening in Ukraine, but each perspective will provide some unique insight into various components of the situation from the perspectives of history, economics and political science that will give participants a clearer picture.”
Sherman also stressed the importance of trying to understand differences in experiences even amidst increasing digital interconnectivity.
Though only current Maryville College students, faculty and staff are permitted to attend the in-person presentation and discussion, hosted in the Lawson Auditorium of the college’s Fayerweather Hall, the event will be streamed live on the Maryville College Facebook page.
