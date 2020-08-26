Maryville College will host virtual “Meet Maryville” preview day events for prospective students and their families from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 14.
Hosted by Maryville College’s Admissions Office, the virtual events will include several informative sessions delivered through videos, including an overview of student life, financial aid and admissions; virtual campus tours; and a showcase featuring representatives from academic departments and campus organizations.
Attendees also will have the opportunity to chat with current students through a virtual chat option that allows participants to ask questions throughout the event.
“We regret that we are not able to host these events on campus this fall, due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Alayne Bowman, the college’s vice president for admissions and financial aid. “Our virtual ‘Meet Maryville’ events include the same great information provided during our on-campus preview day events.”
To register, visit maryvil lecollege.edu/meet-maryville. For more information, email admissions@maryvillecollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.