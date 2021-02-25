For the second year in a row, Maryville College’s efforts to create a smooth transition for transfer students has earned national recognition.
Maryville College is one of 150 U.S. colleges and universities — and one of six in Tennessee — on the 2021 Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll.
Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society that recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. It has about 240,000 active members in the United States as well as chapters in 10 other countries.
The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes four-year colleges and universities that have developed pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students. Colleges are selected based on their “Transfer Friendliness Rating,” which is determined by the profile they create in PTK Connect, an online tool that helps students find their best-fit colleges, career pathways and more.
The profile covers admissions practices, cost of attendance, campus life, recruitment practices and peer reviews. The profile immediately gives colleges a “Transfer Friendliness Rating,” and the top 25% highest-rated colleges are named to the Transfer Honor Roll.
Since 2015, Maryville College has enrolled 55-75 transfer students each fall and 20-30 each spring, according to Ashley West, assistant director of transfer and dual enrollment admissions.
Maryville College offers several transfer pathways to help students plan their coursework at a community college to ensure that credits transfer successfully as they work toward a bachelor’s degree.
”Consistently social sciences and behavioral sciences are the most popular majors for our transfer students,” West said. “We are also noticing an upward trend in the declaration of STEM majors,” science, technology, engineering and math.
In 2012, Maryville College joined the Tennessee Transfer Pathways Program, which makes it easier for students to transfer from a Tennessee community college to a four-year institution and graduate within two years.
“Our transfer pathways serve as a guide for any student studying at an in-state community college,” said West, who transferred from a community college to MC, earning her degree in 2015. “Students use these to build their schedule during freshman and sophomore years and are ready to jump right in when they arrive at MC their junior year.”
Maryville College offers several scholarships and awards for transfer students, including one for Phi Theta Kappa members. Phi Theta Kappa students also are eligible to apply for the stackable McGill Transfer Fellowship by the May 1 deadline.
For more information about transferring to Maryville College, as well as scholarships and awards for transfer students, contact West at ashley.west@maryvillecollege.edu or 865-981-8032.
