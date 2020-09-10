Maryville College announced Thursday that athletic director Kandis Schram is stepping down effective Nov. 30 as the college looks to transition to a full-time athletic director model.
A letter to faculty, staff and students from President Bryan Coker and Vice President and Dean of Students Melanie Tucker cited “plans to utilize its sports programs to position the College for greater visibility, growth and advancement,” as the reason for the decision.
“For MC specifically, strengthening our Athletics programs will be a crucial piece of raising our institutional profile and strategically increasing enrollment in the coming years,” Coker and Tucker wrote. “Attending to Athletics’ facility needs also will be a top priority, and the cultivation of donor support and other resources in that regard will be crucial.”
Schram will retain her responsibilities as the Scots’ volleyball coach, a position she has held since 1985. She is currently ranked second nationally in career wins (791) among active NCAA Division III volleyball coaches and is the seventh-winningest Division III coach of all time.
Schram has served as Maryville College’s athletic director since 2008. She was responsible for the school receiving full sports membership in USA South Athletic Conference, establishing men’s and women’s golf as varsity sports, the renovation of the softball complex and construction of the new baseball clubhouse.
“It has been a privilege to have a front seat in the many victories, championships, milestones and, most of all, academic achievements,” Schram said in the college press release. “Serving Maryville College along with some of the most dedicated coaches and student-athletes has been a tremendous honor.”
Assistant athletic director Sara Quatrocky will become the interim athletic director on Dec. 1. Maryville College intends to conduct a search for a full-time permanent athletic director in the future.
“We are excited about the future, as we endeavor to see these programs realize their full potential,” Coker and Tucker wrote.
