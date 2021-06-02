Maryville College and the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont are looking at sharing staff and campuses.
The private liberal arts college wants to build a Graduate Programs Center on Tremont’s proposed second campus near Townsend, and envisions Tremont having dedicated space in a science center the college wants to build on its Maryville campus.
Maryville College operated the nonprofit’s predecessor, Tremont Environmental Education Center, with the National Park Service for a decade, from 1969-79. Although they have had some joint programming in recent years, late last week Tremont and the college announced a more extensive intention to partner.
Location, mission
Since he took office last July, Maryville College President Bryan Coker has emphasized the value of the college’s location. “That’s our greatest differentiator; I would also say one of our absolute greatest assets,” he said, calling the region a great “learning laboratory” for students from every discipline.
Additionally Coker and Tremont CEO Catey McClary note their shared vision for education to be for life and citizenship. “We want to teach people to be good thinkers,” she said. “It really is about going out, exploring, rediscovering the joy of the learning process and using that to go on and become better stewards or better leaders.”
Coker said he told McClary that the college would like to be part of Tremont’s second campus. The nonprofit bought 152 acres adjacent to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Townsend in March 2019 for $1 million, intending to build on programs it offers on a campus inside the park.
“If we can eventually have a Graduate Programs Center on their eventual new campus and really focus on the environment and sustainability, and teaching and education that is oriented around the environment and sustainability, we think that could open a lot of doors to bring in folks interested in those graduate programs,” he said.
The center also could support Maryville College offering five-year master’s degree programs.
Currently the college is awaiting accreditation for what would be its first graduate program in its more than 200 years: a master of arts in teaching focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education. If approved, that could become part of the college’s offerings in May 2022.
Another possibility could be a master’s degree in sustainability, he said, but the college offering those advanced degrees is not dependent on a center being built.
Science center
Despite COVID-19, Coker said, “We haven’t been stagnant by any means,” with the college continuing to envision a new building on its grounds.
“We eventually need and want to build a new science center here on our campus, and we want Tremont to have space in that facility so they can bring their programs even closer to the population,” he said.
“We like bringing people to the Smokies,” McClary said, but that could help bring the Smokies to Maryville College.
The two organizations already are writing the job description for the first shared position, someone who would recruit high school students for both Tremont programs and opportunities at Maryville College. That person could be hired for the coming academic year, Coker said.
Great Smokies for sophomores
Another proposal on the table would have all Maryville College students, possibly in their second year, take part in a program inspired by the Great Smokies Experience, in which high school juniors and seniors live at Tremont and earn college credit for an environmental issues and sustainability class.
COVID-19 safety protocols canceled the Great Smokies Experience in 2020 and 2021, but Coker said the new program for college students could be in place as early as the 2022-23 academic year.
“We are so excited about the opportunity to really engage with Maryville College students in ways that we have not done for some time,” McClary said.
Maryville College faculty will hold their retreat before the new academic year at Tremont, and staff from both organizations will discuss new programs.
“This really is breaking new ground when it comes to a 50-year-old partnership,” McClary said.
Fundraising
COVID-19 took a heavy toll on Tremont’s budget.
“We are still keeping our capacity small for the summer and for the next school year,” McClary said. Tremont’s summer camps are operating at about 60% of capacity, and for now it is limiting school groups to one at a time, but there is a waiting list.
It halted fundraising for the second campus to focus on operations during the pandemic, but now she believes it will finish the fiscal year next month without a deficit.
“Right now we’re developing the story of what that second campus can be,” McClary said. “We’re hoping that will help us fundraise and get the second campus in motion.”
Meanwhile, Maryville College announced in a year-end report that its endowment hit $120 million, and the college met its fundraising goals. During Tartan Tuesday in April, the college exceeded the previous year by more than 200 gifts and $2,000, raising more than $450,000 in about a day.
Coker also said the college is investing in its strategic initiatives.
“Our board of directors and one anonymous donor have made a very substantial investment in these strategic initiatives,” with the board close to matching the gift, Coker said, explaining that can be seed money for some programs.
“There’s a lot more in the works,” he said. “Everyone should expect as we move forward a lot of other bold steps on behalf of the college.”
