The Maryville College logo on freshman T-shirts during this week's Covenant Ceremony featured one of the first uses of a new design.
The bell tower of Anderson Hall, built in 1870, is still a prominent feature, as it has been on the college logo for nearly two decades. In the background now are three mountains, representing the “Three Sisters” of the Chilhowee Mountain ridge, which are visible from campus.
When President Bryan Coker took office last year, he immediately noted the private college's location as a distinctive feature.
"Few colleges and universities in the United States are blessed to have the views and amenities of an amazing national park in their backyard, and we need to lead with that identity when introducing ourselves to prospective students, partners and donors,” Coker said in a video about the logo that the college posted to social media Tuesday, Aug. 24.
In some versions, the new logo also includes the tagline "in the Great Smoky Mountains."
Other elements of the new logo include a representation of the college tartan, a nod to its Scots-Irish roots, and the founding date, 1819.
A 12-member committee of faculty, staff, students and alumni worked with local advertising and design agency Visual Voice over the spring and summer on the new logo, which Maryville College will use in multiple ways, from social media to stationery and signage.
“We greatly appreciate their commitment in working towards a logo that not only shows where we are, but who we are,” Coker said.
The crest shape, he said, "pays homage to the college’s history, traditions and reputation for an education quality and substance."
“I hope you believe, as we do, that this logo and logo family will help introduce the college to others in a more effective and more exciting way,” he said. “In a world that is incredibly fast-paced and full of distractions, we have around 3 seconds or less to capture someone’s attention, making our logo and overall visual identity incredibly important.”
The new logo system will not replace the college’s athletic marks — the Power M and the Scotsman with sword and shield — that Visual Voice designed in 2006.
