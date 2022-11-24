Maryville College will use a $100,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant to provide reusable kits for fourth graders in area schools to learn about the environment, sustainability and this region.
MC expects to reach about 960 students, with boxes going to Carpenters and Eagleton elementary schools, Alcoa Intermediate School, Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School and Loudon Elementary School.
The “Out of the Box Community Sustainability” packages will focus primarily on air and water quality issues specific to East Tennessee, with one on each topic each semester. Because the grant was just awarded in September, the the college expects to deliver the first boxes in January, followed by a second set in April. Two more sets will be delivered in the 2023-24 school year.
“Each individual classroom will end up having eight different learning units,” said Adrienne Schwarte, a design professor and coordinator of the college’s sustainability studies minor.
Expected to be about the size of a file box, each unit is designed to be ready to use, with a lesson plan and instructions for engaging activities.
“It’s meant to be an add-on piece to what they’re covering in the classroom, Schwarte said, with topics that can be integrated with learning under state science standards and Tennessee’s Environmental Literacy Plan.
Critical thinking
Within the larger topics of air and water quality they might delve into subjects such as the impacts of increased sedimentation into water systems, human health impacts from air quality, food security and climate change.
The activities also are designed to develop students’ critical thinking skills, such as looking at the sustainable ways of doing things that have disappeared because of convenience, such as clothes dryers replacing clotheslines in the mid-20th century, or the impact of buying groceries that are shipped long distances.
The college also plans to hold a dozen community environmental education days, usually in conjunction with school events. “We’re very excited to be able to work with the schools,” the professor said.
Maryville College students Jewell West, Lacey Hunter, Catelee Crow and Madeline Walker will serve as paid interns, working with local classrooms and Keep Blount Beautiful, the environmental partner under the grant.
KBB will provide some training, and Schwarte said, “We’re excited to be able to utilize their expertise,”
Appalachian sustainability
The idea for the project grew out of a college course that Schwarte began teaching about five years ago with political science professor Mark O’Gorman, coordinator of the MC environmental studies program. They were looking for interactive ideas for the Introduction to Environmental Issues and Foundations of Sustainability course, and they assigned students to put together activities to educate others about an environmental issue.
“We had some small community engagement grant funding each year to support those activities, so we bought the materials, and our very first year, we did these boxes as an activity on campus,” Schwarte explained in an news release about the EPA grant. One of those boxes, for example, included the materials and instructions for making soap in a safe and sustainable way.
“Although there are a lot of new technology materials used to tackle environmental problems, it’s also about implementing ideas that have existed for many decades, including no-tech and simple ways from Appalachia that can be sustainable,” Schwarte said. “There are lots of skills and knowledge around environmental efficiency and conservation we can bring back or at least make sure that shared knowledge is available for everybody, so they can be thinking of those things as well.”
MC students provided activities first at Clayton-Bradley Academy and then a second school as it became an annual project. “When the opportunity for the (EPA) grant came into play, we thought it was a really good opportunity to expand the program and offer it to more schools,” the professor said. For the EPA grant application the college target economically distressed and underserved communities.
The application said that “this project will inspire and motivate youth and community members to become active stewards of East Tennessee’s unique natural resources as well as increase the number of K-12 classrooms teaching environmental education and meeting the Tennessee Environmental Literacy Plan.”
