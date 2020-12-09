Since the pandemic hit this spring many people have found a haven in the 140-acre Maryville College Woods, but some are damaging the private property and causing conflicts.
While Maryville College welcomes community members and local residents to visit, it is reminding everyone of the rules, including parking only in the lot by McArthur Pavilion, staying on official trails and not visiting after dark.
One “major threat” is the recent appearance of fire pits, according to Drew Crain, professor of biology and a member of the Maryville College Woods Group, which oversees management of the area. “Until this fall, we had never seen fire pits in the Woods,” he said in an email response to The Daily Times.
“During times of low rainfall, a fire in the woods could wreak havoc on the woods and the homes that abut the Woods,” Crain noted.
Another ecological concern is mountain bikers riding off established trails. They compact soil, making it impossible for mushrooms to grow, and cause erosion on hillsides, which leads to sediment in creeks and harms fish.
There have been “several hostile interactions” between commercial photographers who set up in the middle of the disc golf course and players, according to Crain, and improperly parked vehicles have blocked people attending private events at the House in the Woods.
“We are asking that all members of the campus community familiarize (or refamiliarize) themselves with the rules of the College Woods, abide by them, and join us as allies in protecting this important green space,” Crain said in a memo Monday, Dec. 7, to the campus community. “We encourage you to remind guests that the Maryville College campus is private property and not a public park supported by tax dollars. ... Through active management and responsible use by all individuals, the MC Woods will continue to be so for future Scots and other nature lovers.”
“If the College Woods rules continue to be broken by citizens in our community, then the college woods will not be available to the public,” Crain told The Daily Times.
The college is asking visitors to the Woods to report infractions of the rules or suspicious behavior to the campus security office by calling 865-981-8112.
Visitors who ignore the rules may be told to leave campus, and vehicles in “no parking” zones may be towed at the owner’s expense, according to John McMurtrie, the college’s director of safety and security.
The college plans in early 2021 to release a new policy to regulate commercial photographers and videographers. Crain expects the policy to ban them from some areas of the campus and make others available for a fee.
An island of biodiversity
The land purchased by Thomas Jefferson Lamar in 1881 and sold to the college for a dollar provides education, research and recreation opportunities.
Biology, exercise science and outdoor studies are just some of the courses that use the College Woods. “The two streams (Duncan Branch and Brown Creek), two orchards, and 4 miles of Wood trails provide unprecedented opportunities for quick lab outings and ongoing research,” Crain wrote.
The land also holds ecological value.
Because the College Woods are a refuge for native plants and animals surrounded by the city of Maryville and its suburbs, Dave Unger, associate professor of biology at the college, compares the woods to a remote island, with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park representing the mainland.
The mixed mesophytic forests that once dominated the Appalachian region are rich in biodiversity, but according to Unger 95% of that original forest range has been degraded through urbanization and commercial forests.
Stewardship
Maryville College has been working to better manage the Woods over the past three decades, and the work is paying off.
The Tennessee Division of Forestry has designated the Maryville College Woods a Certified Tennessee Stewardship Forest Owner. In 2013, the college worked with state foresters to develop a 100-year plan, addressing how to secure the Woods and manage the resources there.
Efforts to remove invasive species such as Chinese privet and English ivy have made way for native plants including trillium, mayapple, beautyberry, indigo bush and pawpaw trees.
The Maryville College Woods are healthier now then they have been in the past 50 years, Crain said. The wildlife includes three species of salamanders, three types of snakes, two types of turtles, ruffed grouse, scarlet tanagers, wild turkeys and many other births, as well as opossum, raccoons “and even an occasional black bear,” he said.
