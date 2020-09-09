Maryville College is inviting the local community to participate in a “Constitution Day Constitutional” on Thursday, Sept. 17.
The lecture and yoga/meditation activity are part of Maryville College’s observance of the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
The event will begin at 12:25 p.m. in the Anderson Hall Outdoor Classroom, with a brief, 15-minute educational program. Participants then will take a short walk across campus to Crawford House for a yoga and meditation workshop led by certified instructor Wendy Guillaume. The event will end by 1:15 p.m.
What does Constitution Day have to do with yoga, meditation and “Fit.Green.Happy.” — the trademarked program that integrates fitness, environmental stewardship and happiness across the campus?
“Actually, a lot,” said Doug Sofer, Maryville College associate professor of history. Sofer is organizing the event, along with staff from Mountain Challenge, which operates on the campus.
“The framers of the Constitution came out of an Enlightenment tradition that believed that having a good society was ultimately a question of balance and symmetry,” Sofer explained. “They saw societies as akin to human bodies for whom symmetry and balance are critically important.
“The Constitution famously embodies this kind of balance,” he continued. “The founders in Philadelphia in 1787 believed that the executive branch should be neither too strong nor too weak. They held that government should not abuse coercive power, but still be able to act quickly with force in order to defend the republic. They believed in different branches of government in equal balance with one another offsetting each other part’s power.”
Connecting Maryville College’s Constitution Day observance to Fit.Green.Happy. made sense, Sofer said.
Fitness, too, is about balance, including balancing diets and finding personal balances between work and play. Being green is about finding an appropriate balance between human needs and the needs of the planet. And happiness is ultimately about finding harmony, a kind of balance, he said.
