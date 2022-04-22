Maryville College’s Crawford House, a 19th-century building, officially got a little greener on Friday, April 24. The oldest LEED Gold certified building in Tennessee, Crawford House is now carbon neutral.
To commemorate the occasion, MC faculty members Mark O’Gorman and Bruce Guillaume started a fire.
Their victim was a scrap of paper reading ‘paid in full,’ a reference to a solar array that has now given Mountain Challenge, a nature-oriented Maryville College program run from Crawford House, a full return on investment.
But for Mountain Challenge, solar panels are only one part of a longer project of sustainability.
That project, and the process of achieving carbon neutrality, began about 14 years ago, in 2008. Guillaume, director of Mountain Challenge, discussed the house’s history of sustainability Friday, at a public announcement of the building’s carbon neutral status.
Guillaume told a crowd of Maryville College students and faculty that air quality issues in the East Tennessee region motivated him to seek out information about environmental issues concerning MC. He was told, he said, to look at Crawford House to see where he could make an impact.
So he did. The building achieved LEED Gold certified status in 2013. The U.S. Green Building Council, which confers LEED, or leadership in energy and environmental design, certifications says that buildings meeting its requirements satisfy an array of sustainability standards.
Guillaume and other Mountain Challenge staff have worked for years to reduce the building’s carbon footprint, but the move towards carbon neutrality, specifically, picked up in summer 2021, when Guillaume elected to shut off the air conditioner.
After a month without it, he noticed that, through the building’s solar panels, Crawford House produced nearly the amount of energy it consumed. With that realization, staff kept the air conditioner off the next month as well.
Since multiple independent MC student studies confirmed data about the building’s energy use, Guillaume and other staff were then able to calculate necessary carbon offsets for the building.
Guillaume remained concerned throughout the process about keeping offsets in the East Tennessee area. “Part of sustainability and communities is making sure that you support local economies,” he said.
For Mountain Challenge, that meant working on local offsets and review of the Crawford House's data.
Ultimately, recognition of the building's carbon neutrality came at the end of a numbers-driven review process. Review panels included participants from both MC faculty and staff and external parties.
O’Gorman, who worked on the review process, specifically credited Maryville College sophomore and current Mountain Challenge scholar Will Stallions with expediting the review process.
“It’s easy to make good decisions when you have good data,” O’Gorman said.
Stallions, who is currently working on carbon offsetting in the short- and long-term for Mountain Challenge, told the group that the program’s goal is eventually to take Crawford House off the city of Maryville’s power grid.
“We’ve taken great strides and we’re very proud of the work that we’ve done to be able to consider ourselves carbon neutral, that our panel has approved us to be, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. A lot of exciting work to be done.”
Solar farming, growing items such as mushrooms, is one of the activities Mountain Challenge hopes to engage in as it works towards total carbon neutrality.
Reliance on 100% renewable energy is needed for such a designation. The house is not yet at that point.
Guillaume told The Daily Times that that the timeline for a 100%-renewables dependence is contingent on the answers to several questions.
“We will probably know early in 2023 how many more solar panels we might need, and then it’s funding and then it’ll be a really hard question,” he said.
“It’s kind of like a car that is maybe sort of fuel inefficient, but drives really well. Do you get rid of that and go buy an electric car, or do you drive that other one?”
“We, our HVAC units, are matched to our furnaces, and we just got new HVAC units in the summer. So, the question is going to be, is there a comparable building on campus where that stuff can go? You don’t want to put that stuff in a landfill. Do we go, well, it’s got six years of life left? Then we’ll be able to say that we’ve been carbon neutral since 2022 and 100% renewable whenever that goes through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.