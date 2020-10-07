Maryville College’s first African American graduate, William Henderson Franklin in 1880, is in the inaugural class of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association’s Hall of Fame.
Franklin, a writer, educator and preacher, dedicated his life to educating African American children who otherwise had no access to education, and he founded Swift Memorial Institute.
“We chose to nominate William H. Franklin because he embodies the motto of Maryville College’s founder, Rev. Isaac Anderson, to ‘do good on the largest possible scale,’” said Suzy Booker, MC vice president for institutional advancement. “We are proud to call him an alumnus because of his dedication to education and racial equality.”
The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association created the TICUA Hall of Fame to honor the distinguished alumni of its 35 member institutions while highlighting their contributions to the state, nation and world. Civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis and presidential biographer Jon Meacham also are among the honorees in the Class of 2020.
“The inaugural class of the TICUA Hall of Fame features a diverse and incredibly impressive group of citizens that our institutions have helped prepare,” TICUA President Claude Pressnell said. “While you will recognize many of the names, all of these alumni have made significant contributions worth learning about. We are proud to be able to give them just a small portion of the recognition they deserve.”
Franklin, a Knoxville native, was one of the top students in Maryville College’s 1880 class, distinguishing himself in writing and oration. Completing a divinity degree in 1883 from Lane Theological Seminary in Ohio, he returned to Tennessee and was ordained by the Union Presbytery, Synod of Tennessee.
He began his ministry in Rogersville, where he established a Presbyterian church and founded Swift Memorial Institute.
Named for the Rev. Elijah E. Swift, president of the Board of Missions for Freedmen and pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Allegheny, Pennsylvania, the school offered a high school curriculum. Swift developed a reputation for offering a quality Christian education; spaces filled quickly.
In 1893, a substantial brick building was erected with funds from the Freedmen’s Board, friends of Swift, and church women in Pennsylvania and Illinois.
While Franklin was principal and president of the institution (1883-1926), the school added other buildings to its campus and expanded its curriculum. Part of this growth can be attributed to Maryville College.
Franklin served on Maryville College’s board of directors from 1893 until 1901 and was awarded an honorary degree by the college just before the 1901 Murphy Law took effect, making it illegal for people of different races to learn in the same classroom.
Franklin and other African American graduates urged Maryville College to challenge the Murphy Law in court. The college ultimately chose to comply with the rulings of the Tennessee Supreme Court, but in 1903, directors voted to transfer one-tenth of the college’s endowment to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church “for the education of Negro youth.” For the next 50 years, this fund served the students of Swift.
At the time of its closure in 1955, Swift was accredited as a junior college.
Information about all of the Hall of Fame members is available online.
