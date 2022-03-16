Registration opened Monday, March 14, for Maryville College’s Great Smokies Experience, offered to rising high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates. This summer will be the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that the college has offered the program.
Described by MC as a “learning lab,” the program will last from July 14-25 and give participants the opportunity to acquire three college credits. Though the deadline to apply for the program is May 10, there is a cap on space; potential students are urged to apply early to secure their spots.
Run from Maryville College’s campus and the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, the program is meant to give participants “an understanding of complex relationships between the natural world and the social world, as well as an understanding of how our sense of place is a part of who we are,” according to Great Smokies Experience coordinator Andrew Gunnoe, who also serves as an associate professor of sociology at the college.
Mountain hiking, kayaking and exploring both the park and the college’s woods are all activities to be featured in the ten-day program, in addition to more traditional coursework.
Participants will also be given the opportunity to take part in Mountain Challenge, a Maryville College initiative that aims to use outdoor activities to teach problem-solving and communication skills.
The program, Gunnoe said, is also meant to give students a sense of how subjects like history, sociology and political science, can relate to the land.
Most of the experience will take place near Tremont, with some parts of the program to be held at the college and other sites in Southern Appalachia.
