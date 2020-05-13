Miracle Walls, a Maryville College senior, and Amy Gilliland, director of community engagement at the college, are among 10 recipients of the 2020 Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award sponsored by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC).
“Miracle has used her college years to make a difference in the community around us and across the state of Tennessee,” Maryville College President Tom Bogart wrote in the nomination for the senior biology major from Memphis.
As a college student, she volunteered with organizations that serve young people, including coaching soccer and inspiring inner-city children in Memphis through art in their neighborhood.
As a counselor at Camp Freedom in Dover, Tennessee, and Camp Little Oak in Chenango, New York, Walls served children with bleeding disorders in a camp setting. She also served as a tutor at the St. Jude Reading Clinic, tutoring students with sickle cell disease and hemophilia.
As someone with a bleeding disorder herself, she has been able to help others who might face similar challenges, and she received the Tennessee and Hemophilia Bleeding Disorders Foundation’s Volunteer of the Year award.
On campus, Walls tutored other students and served in a variety of leadership roles. She is a Scots Science Scholar and a Bonner Scholar. She also served as a resident assistant, peer mentor and co-president of the Latino Student Alliance. Additionally, she volunteered at Blount Memorial Hospital during her time at MC.
As director of community engagement at Maryville College, Gilliland is a master of connection, learning the needs and programs of community agencies and matching students, faculty and staff with them for research projects, mutual engagement and volunteer service, officials said.
“The result is a deeply responsive, mutual network of care, which benefits the people of Blount County,” the college’s nomination said.
On campus, Gilliland teaches nonprofit management and leads the Nonprofit Leadership Certificate Program. She also travels abroad with students for cultural exchange and mutual benefit. She is a member of Staff Council and serves on the Strategic Partnership Group and on the advisory group to design a new community-engaged scholarship program.
Off campus, she continues to serve the community through her church mission committee, helping meet the needs of those experiencing hunger in the community; as a board member of Camp in the Community; and as an active volunteer and advocate in the county schools.
“The mission of Maryville College is to ‘prepare students for lives of citizenship and leadership as we challenge each one to search for truth, grow in wisdom, work for justice and dedicate a life of creativity and service to the peoples of the world,’” Bogart wrote in a nomination letter for Gilliland. “This mission only works when our own staff and faculty demonstrate these traits in their lives, both on and off campus. Ms. Gilliland embodies a servant heart, as well as leadership, dedication and passion in all that she does. Her work to uplift young people through service to local schools and her church, and in her constant example to those around her, including our students, faculty and staff, is exemplary.”
The Outstanding Community Service Award was named for the late Rep. Harold Love Sr., who was instrumental in establishing the first awards in 1991. Love would go to any lengths to help a constituent in need, even if it meant giving from his own pocket, officials said.
