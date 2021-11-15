Developers working on a 98-lot residential project off Morganton Road in Maryville scored updated approval Monday.
The Maryville Municipal Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve preliminary plans during the Nov. 15 meeting, but this isn’t the first time the board has seen this project, which is nestled beside the larger Royal Oaks subdivision, between St. Johns Drive and Springwood Lane.
The developer, 95 Properties LLC, brought preliminary plans first in October 2018, then again in 2020. The discovery of streams on this property led to realignment of lot lines and changes to planned roads.
Also, the plan’s original approval had expired since it’s been more than a year since plans were last greenlighted.
Just a handful of the homes would become part of Royal Oaks, according to notes, but most would be part of the subdivision that developers are calling “The Commons.”
Royal Oaks leadership has been in discussion with city leaders and developers as housing projects inside and near the community have thrived.
“We have looked at this before ... and we back it completely,” Royal Oaks board of directors Vice President Andy Simon told commissioners.
Lot sizes for this project range from 6,780 square feet to 35,207 square feet. An acre is 43,560 square feet.
The Commons development wasn’t the only residential project approved Monday.
Commissioners also greenlighted plans for a 37-lot townhome development off Robert C. Jackson Drive, near its intersection with Morganton Road.
Approved unanimously Monday, this project came to the Planning Commission by way of a special exception permit from the Board of Zoning Appeal, approved during an Oct. 15, 2020, meeting.
The project could house up to 68 units on 11 acres.
Some commissioners expressed consternation about the lack of open space on this development, noting that what open space there was “unusable” because of slopes and power lines.
“This is a perfect example of what we’re not looking for,” Planning Commissioner Tom Hodge said. He called for planning leadership to look into how open space is required in developments with an emphasis on making it usable, not just empty.
Planning Commission Chair Keri Prigmore and Planning Commissioner Suzette Donovan agreed.
Hodge said planning staff and appointed leaders should be “looking forward” when it comes to regulations on residential density, given that a lot of the city’s flat land has been used up.
Prigmore expressed praise for developers who include open, green space on plans without planning staff’s prompting.
In other business Monday, planning commissioners:
• Approved early plans for a gas station and convenience store on Robert C. Jackson Drive, between Big Springs Drive and U.S. Highway 321.
• Approved abandoning an alley between Kittrell Avenue and Sevierville Road.
• Approved a request by Jeff Miller to subdivide property off Tuckaleechee Pike.
