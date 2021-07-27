Maryville's wastewater treatment plant is offering free compost to individuals for personal use this Saturday, July 31, the city announced in a news release.
Anyone can pick up the material on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4541 Wheeler Road, Louisville.
The compost is an organic material made from wastewater solids, called biosolids — a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process.
These waste materials are broken down by microorganisms, excess water is drained and the solid material that remains is heated to remove pathogens. The biosolids then are mixed with wood chips in a composting process resulting in a rich soil amendment product.
City employees can load scoops of compost into vehicles or onto trailers or fill up bags.
This compost also is available for pickup on most Wednesdays this summer from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is a special Saturday event for those who are unable to participate on Wednesdays. For more information, email maryvillegov.com/biosolids-fertilizer-compost.html or call Wastewater Plant Superintendent Chris Hamrick at 615-693-9425.
