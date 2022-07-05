The long-awaited initiative to gather and disperse solar-generated energy in Blount County is in its contractual stages.
On Tuesday, Maryville City Council approved agreements for three different solar power plant locations in the county: one off Sevierville Road close to the Northfield subdivision, another off Mint Road near the Old Niles Ferry intersection and the last located on DENSO’s manufacturing plant off Robert C. Jackson Drive.
In total, the properties are approximately 150 acres, Maryville Utilities Director Baron Swafford said.
Before construction can begin, Blount County will need to approve any necessary zoning changes to allow solar power plants on all of the properties.
“That’s one thing that could mess this up, but I’m not seeing a whole lot of resistance for solar installations,” Swafford said.
The request is a four-point effort between Maryville Electric Department, DENSO, Tennessee Valley Authority and Silicon Ranch.
In 2020, MED and TVA signed an amendment to their power contract that allowed the city to acquire 5% of energy from another source. The program through TVA, Generation Flexibility, enables local power companies to generate up to 5% of their total energy output.
Silicon Ranch — a Nashville-based provider of renewable energy, carbon and battery storage solutions — will be building and maintaining the solar power plants for MED with no investment cost from the city.
“The only obligation we have, when we sign the contract, we’re obligated to purchasing whatever they produce for 30 years,” Swafford said. “And it’s cheaper than what our rates are.”
Solar power from Silicon Ranch will be a fixed rate for the next three decades, because it is not reliant on the cost of fuel or any other market-changing component. Swafford said the rate for MED is fixed to cover the cost of Silicon Ranch’s investment in building and maintaining the solar panels.
Council approved agreements on Tuesday that stated the city will pay Silicon Ranch a rate of $47.50 per megawatt hour.
Swafford said the price that Maryville electric customers are currently charged is a combination of the cost of energy and demand for it. As of July 1, Maryville’s electric rate is $116.65 per megawatt hour with a tacked on $10.86 customer charge for residential use.
In total, the three solar plants will have a capacity to output up to 10.5 megawatts of solar energy. Energy produced from each of the plants will serve the area in which the plants are located, but will offset demand from TVA for all MED customers.
The venture started about four years ago, Swafford said, when DENSO approached him about reducing the corporation’s carbon footprint. After TVA approved the Generation Flexibility program, the city started looking for a contractor to build solar power.
Silicon Ranch was awarded the contract over eight others, former reporting from The Daily Times states. While that was two years ago, acquiring the land was a multi-year hurdle.
“To be quite honest about it, when we started this project, I never thought we’d get here,” Swafford said. “We’re such a compact system, I didn’t think we’d find the property they needed in order to accomplish what we’re going to do.”
Construction is set to start in January 2024 and plant operations ready to start by Dec. 31, 2024.
In addition to the solar power plant located on DENSO’s property, the corporation is planning a fourth solar power plant to service its operations. A release from DENSO states that details will be provided once agreements with participants are complete.
The fourth location will be part of TVA’s Green Invest program.
