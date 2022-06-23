Maryville City Council approved all 2023 fiscal year budgets in a called meeting on Thursday.
The city budget maintains the property tax rate of $2.27 per $100 of assessed value — a quarter of the appraised value of a property.
In total, the city’s general fund budget projects $55.7 million in revenues, a $2.4 million increase from the soon-to-end fiscal year. The difference between the two budgeted revenues is majorly a $1.1 million increase in property tax collections and a projected $750,000 increase in local sales tax collection.
Maryville appropriated all general fund revenues, with the three largest contributors transfer of funds, general purpose school fund and police services. The school fund stayed the same as the past two years at $9.4 million, and the biggest expense change from last year is a $1.6 million increase for economic development.
Along with the annual budget for expenses and revenues, council approved the budget for grant and capital projects. Appropriations for 2023 total $9.6 million, with improvements to Sandy Springs Park costing the most.
For the 2023 capital improvement appropriations, $3.8 million from the general fund, $300,000 from land sales and $5.5 million from the fund balance will cover the cost.
The third ordinance passed on Thursday was the budget for Maryville City Schools.
With an increase in local taxes and state funding, the school’s budget has an increase of $1.8 million compared to last year ‘s budget with no federal funding like the previous two years.
Set to take effect at the start of the next fiscal year on July 1, the budget needs approval from the state Comptroller of the Treasury before it is official.
