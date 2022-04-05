Providence Place residents told Maryville City Council Tuesday about their fears for what could happen to their neighborhood if council passed a zoning amendment.
The residents strongly opposed a drive access to a commercial development that would be on the same street as their homes.
Council unanimously denied the rezoning.
The request came from landowner, Deanna Long, to rezone a portion of her property, which would have allowed a drive to connect from a planned storage development directly to Ivy Ridge Lane — one of the right-of-ways within Providence Place.
Maryville Planning Commission also rejected this rezoning during their March meeting.
“Just to show you as a neighborhood how much we oppose this, I haven’t seen this many neighbors in one place,” one male resident of the area said.
After he prompted the audience to raise their hand if they too lived in the neighborhood, a majority of the room — about 20 — did so.
“It’s a safe neighborhood,” the male resident added. “It’s almost like the old days.” He explained that although residents don’t get to know each other by sitting and chatting from their front porches, many walk the streets and stop to chat with one another from time to time.
Another male resident said that seeing kids playing on the street isn’t commonplace, but it is in Providence Place.
The number one concern from residents was their children’s safety.
“We’ve got our kids jammed in there,” one female resident said. “We’ve got 36 lots and 45 school-aged kids who are there riding their bikes. Right where that access wants to be, there’s small kids you see playing constantly...”
The same resident said not only are the ones who gathered at last night’s meeting against an access drive, but they’re also opposed to a zone change that would allow commercial businesses in their neighborhood.
“This is specifically a residential zoning that they’re trying to change, and this would impact our lives tremendously,” the female resident said.
The treasurer of the neighborhood’s home owners association told council members drainage could also be an issue if they allowed the rezoning. He said a connection to Ivy Ridge would intersect drainage that makes way to a retention area and may disrupt how it’s gathered and maintained in the area.
Council and planning commission members expressed concern about the commercial access point along the residential road and all the types of commercial buildings that could be allowed on the property if zoning were to change.
Although Deanna Long — who requested the zoning change — said the commercial access to the facilities from Ivy Ridge would be discrete and add little traffic, council considered that other commercial developments may not be discrete and could omit a lot of traffic.
Vice-Mayor Fred Metz read a portion of information provided to council members on how to decide on zoning and land-use amendments. It stated that instead of only considering the single use of why the property owner requested the change, to consider the range of uses the new zoning would allow.
“I’m not against the storage facility,” Mayor Andy White said. “We can’t control what happens to that property ... Once it’s zoned, it’s zoned.”
In other business:
• Council approved on final reading the new rates for water and wastewater to take effect on May 1, which will essentially lower the cost to the average user. The first 1,500 gallons of water usage will cost a city resident $10.05 and an outside user $15.08. Each additional 1,000 gallons will cost city residents $3.29 and outside users $4.94.
• Council approved on final reading the appropriation of $5.75 million to the Maryville Junior High School expansion, which will add more classrooms among other space.
• Council passed a resolution to raise the starting pay of a grounds maintenance worker from $13.52 to $14.20 to be a more competitive job offering. The added cost is an additional $3,000 this fiscal year and $13,000 next.
