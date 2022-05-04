“Everything is so upside down with the discussion of growth,” Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said after talking with county officials about development in urban growth boundaries.
The conversation sparked during Tuesday’s Maryville City Council meeting in an echo of the same concerns from the Maryville Planning Commission in April. Both denied two requests from a county resident and business owner to annex property and rezone it for another purpose.
The owner of a tobacco shop off Morganton Road requested the city to annex his business and change the zoning to the city’s most intensive commercial use.
On one side of the business is open land and on the other subdivisions.
Both the legal representation for the property owner and council members agreed this request was premature.
After council expressed their intent to allow annexation but limit zoning to a less intensive use, the businessman withdrew his request.
“When you zone it, it’s there for good,” Vice-Mayor Fred Metz said. “Property owner could decide after two years, ‘I’m over this,” sells it to big corporation, who puts in a fast food restaurant. And there you are in the middle of a residential area.”
The attorney and council members discussed keeping in touch, so that if Morganton Road is expanded as planned, both parties could revisit the development.
Metz emphasized how the request at this time is short-sighted and the most intense land use zone doesn’t belong in the middle of a residential area without a plan. If the road is widened, Metz said that a plan will need to be in place for prospective development.
“We don’t need to have property owners driving the development there,” Metz said. “We need to determine what’s best for this area and see if we can encourage good, quality growth.”
City Manager McClain said that a co-funded project between the city and county with the Tennessee Department of Transportation would insert a middle turning lane into sections of Morganton Road to help with the flow of traffic. Land acquisition could start in 2023 and construction in 2025, although timelines are subject to change.
In the aftermath of roadway expansion, the city may develop a commercial corridor along Morganton Road. Although, McClain told The Daily Times this potential vision is two or three decades in the future.
Commissioners reiterated how hard it is to plan the development of an area when annexations are at the mercy of property owners.
Parts of Morganton Road are in the city’s urban growth boundary. McClain said council and the planning commission may look into establishing a future land use map for the city’s urban growth boundary to map out a plan for the area.
State legislation within the last decade stopped cities from being able to annex within their growth boundary on their own accord. The by-product eliminated cities from using annexation to pick and choose county property but also limited planning efforts for areas that would one day encourage growth and development.
Denial: Part 2
The other annexation and rezoning request was for a junk yard off Sevierville Road to repurpose into a potential Dollar General using the same intensive commercial zoning.
In line with concerns for the other annexation, Metz again said that it didn’t make sense to have a commercial dot in a residential area without a plan, especially looking ahead to the upcoming Pellissippi Parkway intersection a half-mile away that will present an area for commercial development.
Officials have discussed intention to keep development at the intersection tied to its four corners and limit any sprawl from encroaching on the rural land.
Robert Hanye, a resident of the area, spoke at the council meeting and urged council to vote down the development, because he said it wouldn’t fit with the overall residential makeup of the area.
Hanye added that as Sevierville Road is traveled now — without a nearby intersection to a heavily-traveled highway — excess traffic attracted to a Dollar General could cramp an already overcrowded roadway.
“It’s also my understanding that once it’s been rezoned, that any business that fits that category can then go to that site,” Hanye said. “So, it may not be a Dollar General. It may be something completely different in a little while.”
“More importantly,” he added, “if it’s approved, it opens up the door to annex and rezone the adjacent properties.”
Councilman Drew Miles said it is council’s responsibility to rethink the Sevierville Road corridor while maintaining respect for the rural nature and what the area should look like in the next century.
A concern from councilman Tom Hunt is that the current county zoning of the property would allow a commercial store like Dollar General. Hunt said the county has been approving businesses with that zoning “left and right.”
“We have absolutely no control of anything outside the city limits,” Hunt said, “and I would much prefer to see our restrictions — parking, landscaping, building exteriors — than the county’s lack thereof.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.