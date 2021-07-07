In an aside from their regular course of business, Maryville City Council members Tuesday discussed the city’s board-member-appointment methods and the potential need to update them.
Maryville appointed and reappointed nine people to six different boards Tuesday: Some of these were mayoral appointments and some council appointments.
Though each of these passed with almost unanimous approval, they were preceded by a discussion Councilwoman Sarah Herron initiated, suggesting the city should consider a way to diversify its boards instead of defaulting each year to four-year reappointments.
“I feel like it’s a missed opportunity to not make an effort to bring in new people,” Herron said during the meeting.
There is a form at the “Boards and Commissions” section of the city’s website where anyone can put their name in the hat for appointment.
But Herron wanted to know if this method had been thoroughly publicized and asked how leaders go about getting board members when they’re not using the submission form. Sometimes word-of-mouth, they responded.
Council members and city staff sympathized with Herron’s perspective while adding they also want to tailor particular board members to the roles when possible.
“I think it’s extremely important to understand what (each) board needs,” City Manager Greg McClain said. “Some boards need bankers — someone who understands finance. Others may need someone who understands organizations. So a lot of the effort here is seeking out a skill set. And certainly, diversity is always on our minds.”
Boards sometimes struggle to make a quorum because members don’t show, council members noted, adding they want to pick people who will consistently show up.
“Sarah, I think you have a good point,” Mayor Andy White told Herron during the meeting. “I think we do need to do a better job of trying to broaden the pool.”
Herron replied that there are “community partners” who could help the city select good candidates.
She then suggested council hold off on making the appointments “so that an effort can be made to at least engage people and see if there’s an interest. I know a lot of people who love our community and would love to serve.”
Votes went ahead regardless. Herron voted “no” on the mayoral reappointment of Gary Best, James Tomiczek and Mike Brown to the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board, but voted “yes” on the other six appointments.
“I voted ‘no’ for them because they’ve all served for a long time,” Herron said in an interview after the meeting, emphasizing she wanted “to make a statement” about having more board member diversity.
“It is hard to sit there and rack your brain over who wants to serve on these boards,” White said in an interview after the meeting, but added he would look into the matter. “What I’ll do is I’ll get with Greg (McClain) and find out how we can get the word out and get some more people involved.”
The city appoints people to its own boards, to county boards, to boards shared by Alcoa and Blount County and to other boards that impact the city, like the Maryville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, which scored a new member, Brownlow Marsh, on Tuesday in an added agenda item.
