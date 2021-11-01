Maryville Council Member Sarah Herron is urging city leaders to expand employee benefits offerings to include a paid parental leave system.
Herron sent an email to City Manager Greg McClain Oct. 29 on the topic and forwarded it to The Daily Times.
“I would like to urge you, and my city council colleagues, to begin a discussion about the establishment of a paid parental leave policy for city employees as soon as possible,” Herron wrote. “Please consider this an official request for the issue to be added to the Nov. 19 city council work session agenda.”
There was no city council work session in October. It was canceled because there weren’t enough pressing items to fill the agenda, according to city officials.
Herron explained by phone Monday that she decided to write the letter after she had a conversation with a member of city staff regarding paid parental leave wanted to get the conversation going before the November council work session.
McClain immediately replied to Herron via email. “I will begin the discussion with the others,” he wrote.
Herron said Monday that the spouse of a city of Maryville staff member plans to address the council during the November work session.
In her letter, she explained what she believed would be sound reasons for adopting a parental leave model for city employees.
“Establishing paid parental leave for city employees models strong policy that has proven to be good for business and communities,” Herron wrote. “Increasingly, paid parental leave is making a difference in attracting and retaining top talent. It is a decisive step toward aligning workforce policy with current workforce demographics.”
She added the current payroll policy “does not provide paid maternity or parental benefits and requires the employee to ‘exhaust any applicable leave with pay prior to taking any leave without pay during maternity/paternity leave.’”
Additionally, that policy dictates that, during any unpaid leave, city employees will not accrue sick leave or vacation leave.
“Workers should not be forced to use paid sick leave to recover from childbirth, care for a new child and bond with a new child,” Herron added in her email to McClain. “Giving parents — foster, adoptive and birth parents — access to paid leave is critical to family economic security ... It is simply the right thing to do.”
By phone Monday, both Herron and McClain noted paid parental leave is currently a part of national conversations. According to reporting from the New York Times, a 10-year, $500 billion paid parental leave program would have been part of a proposed $1.75 trillion bill called the Build Back Better Framework.
In the past week, however, it was chopped from the bill.
“I know that’s been a national debate and one of the pieces of the Biden administration’s package,” McClain said. “What I’ll be talking to the council about is, ‘Do we want to take that up formally?’ Typically what we do if any (council members) ask a question like that, we turn staff loose on gathering lots of information.”
This information is then presented and discussed at work sessions where leaders can decide whether the city wants to invest more resources in the subject. Time and money are key factors in these kinds of decisions, he added.
Concerning the current policy, McClain said, “We’re pretty generous on our sick leave to manage (family and medical leave).”
According to the handbook, Maryville city employees “may use up to 80 hours per year of accrued sick leave in conjunction with Family and Medical Leave.”
That’s generous, Herron noted, but she still wants to see changes and a program that thinks about staff current and oncoming employment needs in a shifting labor economy.
“It (would be) a policy that sets us up for a promising future,” Herron said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.