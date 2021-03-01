Maryville City Council is still hammering out local food truck laws, debating during a recent work session details about whether the popular mobile vendors should be allowed to set up in neighborhoods.
Much of Maryville leadership’s food truck discussion has focused on allowing mobile food vendor parks — an issue council will vote to approve on second and final reading today, March 2.
But during the council’s recent work session, City Manager Greg McClain presented several ideas for regulating food trucks in residential areas.
The first was simple: Don’t allow them at all and avoid the controversy. But neighborhoods enjoy trucks for events, McClain noted, and banning them permanently curbs a dining option some Maryvillians crave.
A second option takes a page out of Knoxville’s ordinance book.
“Knoxville allows food trucks in a residential area, but only if organized by a homeowners association (HOA) or some kind of neighborhood group,” McClain explained during the Feb. 19 meeting.
That makes the process more democratic, he added, and allows people to decide whether or not they want to welcome food trucks by crafting their own hyperlocal rules.
“The problem is,” he continued, “a lot of our neighborhoods don’t have an HOA.”
Maryville Mayor Andy Lawhorn added, “There’s a big difference between an HOA and a neighborhood association.”
The third option McClain presented was allowing and regulating food trucks at individual homes, HOA or no. He again noted pros and cons inherent to that option, but pointed out food trucks probably shouldn’t be allowed to set up on a public street regardless.
“What’s great about this is it can allow people to have trucks for parties and weddings and birthdays and it would be a blast,” McClain said, adding that people, however, could exploit this circumstance.
“If you choose this option, that’s what we’d have to develop: What are the possibilities? What would cause us problems?” he said.
McClain’s fourth option was to allow food trucks in residential areas without regulation, policing only when necessary.
James Volk, president of the College Hill neighborhood association, told council members his community is no stranger to gatherings and is eager to have them spiced up by food trucks.
College Hill had a food truck at an event in fall 2020, something that was prohibited. “We bumbled into that,” Volk said. “I’ve apologized a couple times, we won’t do it again,” he chuckled, adding it was a great event.
Since then, Volk has come to public meetings to discuss the viability of food trucks in residential areas.
“We’re looking forward to this mechanism to keep our social group going,” Volk said.
Council members were in favor of regulation and debated a variety of different approaches. Councilman Drew Miles asked about how long and how often food trucks would be able to set up.
Councilwoman Sarah Herron asked if a prospective code would cover other mobile businesses and if a permitting process could apply to this situation.
Councilman Fred Metz stressed the importance of “some buy-in” from the community: Neighbors, he argued, should have a say if someone nearby decided to host a food truck.
“We don’t do that for a yard sale,” Councilman Tommy Hunt noted.
“It’s not the same intensity as a food truck,” Metz said.
“I disagree with you,” Lawhorn said, he and others laughing.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp added to the conversation, noting regulation of neighborhood events often involves traffic control and calls coming in from perturbed neighbors.
That issue stands out, McClain noted, agreeing with Miles and others who noted regulation has to be specific enough to address an important fact: Local food trucks have big social media followings and could attract large crowds, potentially from outside the neighborhood.
In a world where outside, socially distanced events are less likely to spread COVID-19, council members agreed the conversation should move toward regulation and McClain said staff will begin to craft specific language soon.
“There are a lot of things we have to consider when we open something up citywide, but I think we can come up with something that will work for all the neighborhoods,” Lawhorn said.
