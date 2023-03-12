The Maryville City Council voted to table three resolutions that would bring 94.5 acres of farmland between West Broadway Avenue and the Royal Oaks subdivision inside the city limits in a Thursday, March 9 ,meeting. The land has been the subject of significant debate from the surrounding communities.
The property owners, the Robertson and Weathers families, originally asked the city to annex the property and zone it for business and transportation. The zoning choice would allow for a broad range of commercial uses once the land is developed, but residents of the surrounding area have expressed concerns about putting commercial development near their residential areas.
The Maryville Planning Commission ultimately recommended the annexation to the council after delaying its own January vote to Feb. 20. To protect the surrounding residents from the impacts of commercial use, they recommended a 100-foot buffer of land around the entire property be zoned for light commercial use.
Carl Frizzell is the vice president of the Royal Oaks Property Owners Association. He told the council that the 100-foot buffer may not be sufficient.
“We’re talking about a mile of commercial property next to a major residential development, and they are all taxpayers in the city, and we just want to be protected,” he said, adding later, “It’s a huge precedent that’s being set, and I think for the residents of Royal Oaks there needs to be a bigger buffer.”
The council later unanimously voted for an amendment to one of the resolutions that would double the proposed buffer. The council also agreed that the strip of land should only be zoned for offices, which would allow for some residential uses and keep commercial development out of the area.
The council also stipulated that it would not annex two smaller lots of the property near Cherokee Heights, citing a desire to keep continuity with the rest of the neighborhood, which is part of Blount County.
Tabling the votes, Maryville Mayor Andy White said, will allow for further discussion of the issue and also allow the property owners a chance to decide whether they want their property to be annexed under the council’s conditions.
Maryville Vice Mayor Fred Metz said the debate is not a question of what kind of development will end up on the land.
“In my opinion, that property, once sold, is going to have some commercial development on it whether it’s in the city or remains in the county,” he said.
The only question, he said, is whether that development will happen in Blount County or Maryville.
Councilwoman Sarah Herron said the city needs to look into options to help ease the discomfort of the surrounding neighborhoods, saying there needs to be “give and take” regarding the property. Brookfield Renewable Power, Inc. owns a power line easement through the middle of the property, and the council discussed the possibility of a southward extension of Robert C. Jackson Drive through the land. They also discussed the possibility of a connection to that road from Royal Oaks, should the community desire it.
City Manager Greg McClain, however, said the council has to keep in mind that Brookfield may not be on board with the idea of the extension or any possible connections.
Several Royal Oaks residents also repeated sentiments expressed to the planning commission, recommending the city instead seek to purchase the land and use it for a future Maryville High School site. McClain said Director of Schools Mike Winstead has not expressed any interest in the land.
