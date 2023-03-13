In an effort to improve safety and traffic, the city of Maryville is planning to widen and add a sidewalk to Carpenters Grade Road before it intersects with Montvale Station Road.
Last Thursday, March 9, Maryville City Council signed off on condemning properties interfering with road widening; councilman Fred Metz abstained from the vote.
In order to receive a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the city is required to include a multi-modal path, like a bike lane or sidewalk. City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg explained during a February work session if the city chose to not use the grant — which pays 80% of total costs — the city would need less property but would pay more for the project overall.
Right-of-way acquisitions will cost approximately $900,000. That will allow the city enough space to widen both lanes of Carpenters Grade, add buffers, curbs, gutters and a sidewalk on one side.
Last spring, Stoltenberg said the city started acquiring property. Since then, Maryville has identified 39 affected by the proposed design.
By last Thursday’s meeting, four properties had not settled with the city. Maryville plans to condemn those four. Having met with most property owners personally, Stoltenberg said the ones who haven’t reached a settlement were most concerned for losing privacy.
Although the city has had to exercise eminent domain in the past, Public Services Director Angie Luckie said often when property owners receive notice they will settle and avoid court.
Between February’s work session and last week’s council meeting, one property settled with the city.
“We felt like the most responsible thing that would be the biggest benefit to everyone would be to put a single, multi-use path on one side of the road,” Stoltenberg said. “The catch is that you end up having to remove a bunch of peoples’ trees and privacy in the backyard.”
Appraisal prices for properties included compensation for trees and fences.
For the greater goodLast Thursday, Mayor Andy White said he doesn’t take condemnation lightly. But overall, White believes the proposed improvements are for the greater good of the community.
“The one thing I hear constantly over and over is this traffic in this community,” White said. “Unfortunately that comes with a price sometimes, but it needs to be done.”
Councilman Drew Miles, as someone who has driven the area for decades, said the section of Carpenters Grade without buffers and gutters is stressful to drive. Parts of the road the city plans to improve are 18 feet wide — an approximately 1 mile section between Peterson Lane and Cross Creek Drive.
“When it hits Cochran and you have curb and gutter, there’s a level of anxiety that comes down,” Miles said. “And I’ve never noticed it until I learned about this two years ago.”
“At the end of the day, you’re serving thousands of people to negatively impact a handful,” Miles continued.
The city could potentially file eminent domain on an additional 14 properties to avoid lengthy processes with out-of-state banks.
City Manager Greg McClain explained mortgage-lending banks can request certain property information to evaluate the extent of compensation they could receive. Requests could draw out acquisition by six months, but city attorney Melanie Davis said banks get quiet after eminent domain is filed.
In addition to signing off on condemnation proceedings for right-of-way acquisition, council approved the same for relocating utility lines. Several properties will also switch from septic to sewage as part of the project.
Utility Services Director Baron Swafford said lines are best placed in publicly owned rights of way for easy access if the city needs to work on them.
