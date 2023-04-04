The city of Maryville has made its intent clearly to stand beside Blount County in action regarding Blount Memorial Hospital.
On Tuesday night, April 4, Maryville City Council voted unanimously in favor of disbanding a nominating committee of the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors to allow direct appointments from representative bodies. Their vote acts as a recommendation asking the hospital board to amend its charter.
Maryville, Blount County, Alcoa and Maryville College have representation on the hospital board.
Amending the hospital’s charter requires each of the three governments to come to an agreement for change. With nine members total, the hospital board has eight representatives from the two cities and county.
Blount County Commission has denounced recognition of the nominating committee — stating it hasn’t followed open meeting requirements — and passed a resolution to allow direct appointments to the board. Alcoa Board of Commissioners have not yet voted on an amendment; the city’s public information officer confirmed via text that no items regarding the hospital amendment are on the agenda for April.
Maryville city manager Greg McClain said the cities have had the recommendation from the county for three or four months. And in conjunction with the county, both cities would need to pass a resolution calling for change.
Although Maryville College has one representative on the hospital board, language specifies changes fall to the approval of “governmental agencies.”
Maryville council was originally set to vote on changes regarding the hospital nominating committee in March, but council members chose to put the vote off one month in the midst of mediation between the county and Blount Memorial administration.
Dated March 30, Maryville Mayor Andy White signed a letter on behalf of council addressed to the Tennessee General Assembly formally stating support for county commission’s efforts at the state level to alter the county’s ownership and authority over the hospital.
“Recently, I think people have questioned whether or not we were on board,” White said after Tuesday’s meeting. “Although it’s not a city issue. It’s a county issue, but as city residents, we could be impacted, because we’re also county residents.”
While the city doesn’t have financial investment or budgetary responsibility in the hospital, the letter states elected officials believe the state-level change will protect hospital assets and is in the best interest of the people.
In a council work session at the end of February — anticipating a vote during their March meeting — council members discussed eliminating the hospital nominating committee.
Councilwoman Sarah Herron said the city should align with the county’s current and ongoing efforts but could explore adjusting how the nominating committee is formed once the hospital board has new leadership from new appointments. Several members of the hospital board have already been replaced after their terms expired.
Nominating committee members are now selected from a rotating selection of local banks; the county’s largest employer and labor union; Blount County Medical Society, Farm Bureau and Chamber of Commerce; and the hospital board.
Councilman Tommy Hunt, who is also the Chamber’s appointee to the hospital nominating committee, said in February the committee should have representatives from the two cities and county.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Hunt said he still believes the nominating committee needs to be restructured, as does the governments’ abilities to make changes to it. His preference was that the committee stay similarly structured with added sitting members from the governments and removal of the hospital board chair as chair of the nominating committee.
“The county’s the lead on this,” Hunt said. “So we’re having to say, ‘if that’s your best judgement, we’ll back you up.’”
