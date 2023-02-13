A Maryville couple were charged with DUI and reckless endangerment after they were involved in a Friday, Feb. 10, car crash that sent three people — including two children — to the hospital. Blount County Sheriff’s deputies said Dustin William Lloyd LeQuire, 35, and Jordan Amel Wright, 31, took turns driving a car before it crashed.
According to a police report, deputies responded around 10 p.m. Feb. 10 to a report of an accident on Mint Road near Shadow Brook Drive. Deputies said they saw a silver Honda Odyssey in a ditch that “had sustained heavy damage all over.” The driver and two children inside — a 5-year-old and 3-year-old girl — were all transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Deputies said they found several Busch Light beer cans along with “some small wine bottles” inside the car, all of which were empty.
According to the report, deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as LeQuire. They said he had difficulty standing and fell over when they approached. When they tried to assist him, they said LeQuire “began to yell and became very uncooperative.”
Deputies did not administer a field sobriety test because LeQuire was transported to the hospital. They did say his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and that they could smell alcohol on him.
Deputies said they spoke to a woman at the scene, who identified herself as Wright. She allegedly told them that she had picked up LeQuire and their children earlier that night before he “kicked her out of the vehicle” and drove away. Deputies said that she appeared intoxicated and told them she had consumed three small bottles of wine about three hours beforehand.
Deputies arrested Wright at 10:43 p.m. Feb. 10. LeQuire was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Feb. 11 after being transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Both were charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and two counts of reckless endangerment with minor injury. Wright was also charged with driving on a revoked license. Wright was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 and LeQuire was free on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The couple’s children were medically cleared and released into the custody of a family member.
