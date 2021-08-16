A Maryville couple is facing charges after their 2-year-old boy was found alone with the man, who apparently had overdosed.
James Michael Smith, 40, and Kaitlin Ciera McCoy, 32, both of Stone Tree Drive, were arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies Friday night, Aug. 13, and each charged with one count of attempted aggravated child neglect or endangerment.
Each is being held in lieu of $60,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Deputies went to the residence on the afternoon of June 23, after a family member reported she went to visit Smith and had knocked on the door for five minutes with no response and saw the child crying and screaming.
They found Smith unconscious in a bathtub pale and with a blue or purple tint to his lips, and in the bedroom a rolled-up $10 bill next to a brown powdery substance, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies said they administered two doses of Narcan before an ambulance arrived, and Smith told the ambulance personnel he had taken heroin mixed with kratom, an herbal extract that WebMD notes is banned in some states because of safety concerns.
BCSO reported the boy was allowed to stay with the family member after the June incident and the state Department of Children’s Services has removed the child from the parents’ custody.
A BCSO detective filed affidavits with the court Aug. 11 saying results of a hair follicle analysis on the nearly 3-year-old boy were positive for hydrocodone, an opioid. The detective told the court the couple admitted to leaving drug paraphernalia and residue within reach of their child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.