People connected to Maryville City Schools overwhelmingly want the high school to keep the Rebel nickname, but a recent diversity survey suggests other issues in school culture and climate.
In presenting the results at a Maryville Board of Education meeting Monday, Feb. 8, Director Mike Winstead said the board and school leaders “are committed to meaningful, ongoing work and overall school improvement related to equity and diversity and inclusiveness.”
MCS plans to post the full survey results on its website today, Feb. 9, and Winstead said they will serve as baseline data as the schools move forward.
At least 70% of the Maryville students, parents and staff who responded to the survey question about the Rebel name want to keep it, including 79% of current junior high and high school students.
Just more than 59% of alumni want the Rebels to remain, but support is lower among recent graduates.
Among external stakeholders, including parents of former students, taxpayers and other community members, only 35.4% are in favor of keeping the Rebel name.
Difference in details
The district provided similar surveys to all groups and received 4,463 responses before the surveys closed on Friday, Feb 5.
Details in the data show a few differences.
Among current students, 80.3% of White students want to retain the Rebel name compared with 66.6% of Blacks or African Americans. Fewer than half of Black or African American parents, 48.7%, want to keep the Rebels, compared with 73.6% of White parents.
About 72% of parents of both genders and female students who responded to the survey question were in favor of the Rebel name, but that rose to 86.5% of male students.
Of the eight alumni who graduated from 1947-60, 75% want to keep the nickname in use since 1936. That falls to just 48.2% among the 87 who graduated in the past decade.
While 69.3% of alumni living in Blount County see no reason to change the name, 51% of those living outside the county say it’s time to ditch the Rebel name.
Appearance matters
While petitions to abolish and keep the Rebel nickname prompted the school district to name a Diversity Task Force, that was only the last question of 20-38 on the surveys, which asked about demographics as well as experience and perception of school culture.
About 8% of the students who responded — 102 teens — said they “Never” feel accepted by other students in their school. Nearly 28% say they feel accepted “Sometimes.”
About 32% were to some degree “Dissatisfied” with the extent to which they believe all students experience a sense of belonging or community.
Among current students who said they have felt unwelcome or uncomfortable at school, about half — 337 teens — said it was because of their appearance. The survey allowed multiple responses on that question.
More than a third, 37.48%, said they felt that way because of their academic performance, 22.52% because of their religion or faith, 20.79% — 132 teens — because of their sexual orientation, and 19.69% because of their gender.
Those all received more responses than racial or ethnic background (12.44%) and disability (8.5%).
Although more than 77% of students say teachers discuss the experiences or achievements of diverse racial or ethnic groups often or sometimes, two-thirds say they never discuss gay, lesbian or bisexual people.
A third say the teachers never discuss diverse religious/faith communities, and 38.53% said they never talk about people with disabilities. Nearly a third say people with different income levels are left out, and 18.6% said the teachers don’t discuss the achievements and/or experiences of women and girls.
More than a third — 35.87% said they often hear insensitive or disparaging remarks or inappropriate jokes at school about a racial background, and 44.74% said they have heard those types of remarks often about sexual orientation and a third said those comments are heard often about a certain gender.
Across all groups surveyed, most said Maryville schools are similarly or more tolerant than the overall community.
Next steps
Winstead said school leaders will dig further into the data and may hold focus groups or conduct more surveys as they work on action plans through the summer.
He also noted that the state Board of Education adopted a new policy last Friday, Feb. 5, that all school districts in the state must create a plan to increase diversity among their employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.