The driver services center for Blount County will be closed on Thursday and Friday to move operations to a new location, a release from the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security states.
Services will be back open on Monday, March 28, less than half a mile from the current location.
The contract expired at the Maryville center, 318 Home Ave., and the state department signed a new contract for a location in New Midland Plaza, 244 South Calderwood Road, Alcoa.
The center is full service, which includes issuing drivers’ licenses and identification cards, providing vehicle records, testing vision, knowledge and skill and handling handgun permit applications, as well as registration for voting and organ donation.
