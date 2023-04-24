The new executive director of the Maryville Downtown Association is Amanda Gillooly, who graduated from Maryville College and has since been active in the community.
Gillooly introduced herself to Maryville City Council last Friday, April 21, during a council work session and summed her experience into: art, business and event planning with some international projects. A release from MDA adds she has worked with the Christian ministry Eagle Rock Camp and Retreat Center based in Tallassee, East Tennessee Foundation, Leadership Blount, Pilot Flying J and Maryville College admissions.
Within her past week of work with MDA, she said she’s been organizing the new office and lobby area on the first floor of Preservation Plaza off East Broadway Avenue, as well as introducing herself to local small business owners.
By the end of May, MDA and Gillooly plan to have a meet and greet with MDA members in the alley between Preservation Plaza and Two Doors Down. A local artist will have also have a gallery on display, Gillooly said. And they’ll be doing a ribbon cutting and revealing the new visitor’s center where her office is attached.
Executive director is the only paid position within MDA, but its board is seeking more funding from the city that could help raise the executive director’s salary and hire another employee. The ask is for an additional $75,000 each year for the next three years to help generate annual, recurring revenue for MDA.
Council hasn’t yet approved the funding, but council members have previously said it will be discussed in conversations for the new budget that starts on July 1. The next budget discussion will be May 5.
Chair of the MDA board Christy McDonald Slavick has previously said the annual operating budget for MDA is $60,000. Fundraisers, like Uncorked, bring in about $45,000, and the city contributes $15,000 each year.
Slavick has said additional funding provided by the city would help implement branding, such as the way finding signs downtown — one of Gillooly’s first duties as executive director.
Way finding signage is used to create a cohesive look in downtown areas and provide guests with pointers on what businesses are around.
Public Services Director Angie Luckie said in a budget workshop at the beginning of the year that each way finding sign will cost about $10,000, which will be another request for the upcoming budget. In the current budget, she said the city had enough money to hire a consultant to design and plan sign placement.
On Friday, City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg said the consultant will be working on design and an implementation plan through the summer. Council will first need to sign off on the design.
Brand implementation, the hiring of a new executive director and a new downtown master plan are bringing all revitalization efforts together, City Manager Greg McClain said.
The city is negotiating a contract for a consultant who will help create the master plan. Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark said that it will also implement branding into the overall vision for downtown.
Implementing branding is one of Gillooly’s first priorities, but she said a second initiative is to increase participation in MDA memberships from local businesses, which is on the rise with new development planned or already being built downtown.
