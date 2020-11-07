The Maryville Downtown Association is seeking more craft vendors for its fifth annual Holiday Craft Market and More event, set for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along West Broadway Avenue in the city’s downtown area.
Currently, the event has 43 craft vendors registered, and MDA President Aaron Killian said in a press release he wants to attract at least 90.
“We are at about half of our goal for craft vendors for this year’s event, which is encouraging,” Killian said, noting the event usually attracts hundreds of people. “We still have a ways to go to really maximize our space for this event.”
Killian said MDA sought guidance from the city of Maryville and the Blount County Health Department to do a large-scale event during a pandemic.
Health guidelines in place will include requiring vendors to wear masks and taking temperatures as they enter the event space to set up.
Booths will be in a single line on one side of the street with 12 feet in between; sanitation stations will be set up everywhere. Shoppers will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.
MDA also is offering booth space for free to area downtown businesses and association members who may not have a brick-and-mortar location.
“We want this to be an opportunity to expose our downtown and the numerous businesses we have to a group of consumers that may not be aware of what our great downtown has to offer,” Killian said.
For more information about the Holiday Craft Market and More, Blount Countians can visit downtownmaryville.com or the Downtown Maryville Facebook page.
Vendors who want to register for the event or businesses that want to sponsor the event can email MDA Executive Director Pete Simmons at pete@down townmaryville.com.
