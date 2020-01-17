There’s still time for businesses to be included on the 2020 edition of the Maryville Downtown Association map of the central city.
The map of downtown Maryville includes the streets with participating businesses located by graphic illustrations of their building fronts created from photographs taken by the artist.
Businesses not in downtown Maryville can be included by purchasing informational space inside the brochure.
There will be 20,000 maps distributed at participating businesses, Blount County Public Library, Blount Partnership, Maryville Municipal Building, McGhee Tyson Airport, Realtors offices, mortgage companies, visitor centers in Blount County and at every Tennessee visitor center along an interstate.
To allow time to prepare this 10th edition of the map for publication, MDA officials ask that businesses make their interest known as soon as possible and before the end of February at the latest.
To contact MDA, email info@downtownmaryville.com or phone MDA President Aaron Killian at 865-242-6809.
