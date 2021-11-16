A project to brand downtown Maryville will start in earnest over the next few weeks after the city inked a $72,000 contract with a Tennessee- and Florida -based company earlier this year.
North Star Place Branding & Marketing representatives will meet with Maryville officials and Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) representatives beginning the last week of November and the first week of December.
The firm, which has offices in Nashville and Jacksonville, was hired to create branding for the downtown area, a project that will include research, surveys, workshops, search engine optimization, logo and other elements to distinguish and advertise the growing and busy area.
According to its contract with the city, North Star will work on the project for about nine months.
They’ll start by meeting officials and leaders already invested in downtown activity and business.
North Star will wrap with a final report and presentation.
“They’re going to be interviewing lots of people, they’re going to have focus groups, we’ll do ... tours with them to familiarize them with all that we’ve got to offer,” Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said.
McClain in early 2021 discussed the branding project with City Council members, noting that a few years back, the MDA was going to lead and bankroll the branding project.
But COVID-19 got in the way, and leaders ended up agreeing to let the city pay for it.
City staff already work closely with the MDA, and Maryville Public Works Director Angie Luckie is part of MDA leadership.
“It’s kind of three things,” she said when asked about the purpose of the branding project. “It’s people moving here, it’s people who live here, getting them downtown and it’s tourism. People drive through here all the time but we want to be that downtown that people want to stop in.”
MDA is trying to engineer that “place-to-stop” atmosphere with the festivals and events it promotes and organizes.
Restaurateurs and business owners also in recent years have announced plans to invest in downtown — though many of those projects have yet to come to fruition.
But another need is housing, leaders say. They want to provide more condo and apartment living downtown.
“When people think about Maryville’s downtown, they think about Broadway (Avenue),” McClain said. “We’re trying to help people understand that, really, downtown is bigger. And if you think bigger than just Broadway, there’s some downtown living already. ... But we would like to promote even more.”
That’s only part of the grander scheme though, Luckie and McClain said.
A good portion of the branding is finding out what kind of place this dense area is and, therefore, what it should look like in the coming years.
“Our focus in on a discussion with the community about, ‘What is our sense of place?’” McClain said. “And how do we want to market that to folks coming through here?”
“And consistent messaging,” Luckie added.
Ultimately, North Star has set its sights on “raising the profile” of downtown Maryville. Ways it plans to do that, according to the contract, involve:
• Policy — laws or measures supporting the brand
• Education — programs in the school district that involve business and mentoring
• Festivals and events — organized activities that tie back to the brand
• Sports — tournaments and youth sports that involve downtown
• Tourism — marketing, communication, training, merchandise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.