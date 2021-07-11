Maryville government is ready to do business with a branding company as it seeks to build an identity for the steadily growing downtown district.
The city opened its request for proposal (RFP) as the 2021 fiscal year closed out and now the time for companies to submit a proposal is nearly over.
Vendors interested in bagging the project can submit proposals no later than 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
City and business leaders spent a few months crafting language about exactly what they wanted from vendors.
According to the RFP’s purpose statement, “downtown Maryville needs a brand to help with name recognition both locally and outside the region through use of a consistent message.”
“Name recognition” and “consistent messaging” break down into a 10-page execution that involves logos, taglines, promotional campaigns, research projects, relationship-building with city leaders, competitor analysis and much more.
“Downtown is where the history of Maryville begins,” Toi B. Brown said in a statement promoting the RFP. Brown is general manager of Broadway Social on East Harper Avenue and one of a city-created team to develop the RFP. “As the heart of the community, it is vital that we invest in its continued growth and revitalization.”
What the RFP considers that “heart of the community” to be is not only the array of older buildings along Broadway Avenue between South Washington Street and U.S. Highway 321.
Downtown, they say, captures the Blount County Public Library, the Blount County Courthouse, the Maryville Municipal Building and just east of South Washington Street.
What will a new brand do to this area?
That’s part of what the project strives to figure out. A lot of the push, however, has to do with economic growth.
“Recently a new influx of investment, rehabilitation and various types of business and investment into the downtown area has been a catalyst for tremendous growth,” the city said in a statement addressing a need for branding. “The city is responding to the businesses and interested citizens in the area to assist in ensuring the downtown is properly positioned to sustain current occupancy and create new tenants and owners so that downtown can grow into its potential.”
After Tuesday, leaders will take stock of vendors who want to tackle the branding project and select “the most qualified candidate,” according to the statement accompanying the RFP.
Before Maryville government shouldered this project and its cost, it was a Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) initiative. But COVID-19 changed things, which is why the city will now foot the branding bill.
The two groups already work hand-in-hand on a regular basis and this effort won’t be any different.
“There is a lot to do downtown now compared to a decade ago,” City Manager Greg McClain said in a statement. “We look forward to assisting the MDA with a consistent brand message that can be used to bring people from out of town to shop, dine, engage services, and learn more about opening businesses and developing in the downtown area. Many communities have gone through the branding process and have seen tremendous results and we know this will help position downtown to attract even more economic growth and vitality and pay in dividends.”
Visit maryvillegov.com/branding to see the RFP and related documents.
