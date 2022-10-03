Maryville Downtown Design Review Board may adjust building height requirements to solve issues like the height gap of Broadway Towers with surrounding buildings. The board’s goal is to maintain a quaint downtown while encouraging businesses to invest and awaken the streets.
How do you define quaint or charming with building codes? DDRB members and Development Services staff asked on Thursday during a work session.
Current regulations restrict buildings to reach over 45 feet above W. Broadway Avenue, unless the top floor is set back per foot higher than 45 feet, to be no higher than 65 feet.
For example, the planned William Bennett Scott condo development, also known as the grassy knoll, is designed at 46 feet tall. But the top floor has a 10 feet long balcony, which from W. Broadway Avenue sets that floor farther back than the three below it. Condo designer and DDRB member Gary Best said the building could have been designed up to 55 feet tall, since height can variate per foot it is set back.
The DDRB will vote on design plans in October for this 10-unit condo development. It will also have five spaces for commercial business on the bottom floor and is planned to be built in the grassy patch in front of Broadway Towers.
On the opposite side of W. Broadway Avenue from the grassy area is Broadway Towers and McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home. Broadway Towers is the highest building downtown and stands over twice as high than most of its surroundings.
As downtown is designed now, the building sticks up like a sore thumb above other historical, two or three story buildings. To the east, Bill Cox Furniture & Design — one of the taller historical buildings — reaches 37 feet above W. Broadway Avenue. The space on the western side of Broadway Towers is a parking lot, and the next building to the west is the funeral home.
One member noted that while she didn’t know the height of the funeral home, “it feels huge on that corner.”
“While I’m actually, personally, not a fan of raising the height limit,” she said, “that right there could be a legitimate exception on why it is a good thing.”
A hotel, not yet publicly approved, is working through preliminary plans to build in the area beside of Broadway Towers. DDRB member and architect designer Best anticipated that in order to be economically viable, the hotel developer would need to construct four floors on top of a two story parking garage. And the top of the garage would be level with W. Broadway Avenue.
While the potential hotel wasn’t directly linked to the special exception, allowing additional height may help with two issues: the overpowering height of Broadway Towers and meeting economic demand for density.
“At what height do we not have charm anymore,” a DDRB member asked.
Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark said regulating building height adds to the aesthetic value of the area. Downtown Maryville is not as overbearing as Times Square, for example. But Clark reiterated that height also needs to be tall enough to allow for a density that makes the land marketable for developers.
“If town’s going to survive, developers are going to have to have density in order to pay for the buildings they built,” a DDRB member said.
Another DDRB member who is connected to the William Bennett Scott property said the project wasn’t feasible until designers added a fourth floor, which turned six units into 10. And Clark noted that price for residences downtown should decrease as more are built and become available.
One DDRB member said people are the key and providing residences downtown are essential to small ones, like Maryville’s.
Land Development Administrator Jillian Love said the city wants to have a strong balance of residences and places to shop, eat and enjoy in downtown. Historically, Love noted, heights were lower for shoppers to be able to see and reach each store.
