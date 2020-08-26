Maryville’s downtown may be facing some of the same economic problems taking aim at most U.S. small businesses, but its leaders have a plan.
And now they have more numbers, too.
The Maryville Downtown Association is using a recently published survey to help figure out next steps in making the area even more vibrant and welcoming to a wider variety of visitors.
Created by the Tennessee Main Street program — an initiative of the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development — the survey was presented at the end of July and emphasized a few things people want out of downtown.
Of 122 respondents, 45% wanted more entertainment downtown. More than 40% said they only visited the area after 5 p.m. About the same number of people said they mostly came downtown on Saturdays.
Most people who responded didn’t live downtown, but more than 30% of them worked there.
MDA isn’t new to surveys. Its leaders published their most comprehensive assessment of downtown business owners and workers early in 2019.
Association President Aaron Killian said at least one way the 2020 general public survey resembled last year’s was in the keywords respondents mentioned.
“Words like ‘quaint,’ ‘walkable,’ ‘welcoming,’ ‘growing,’ ‘safe:’ These were all that came from this survey, but they were also words that were highlighted when the MDA did a deeper dive with our businesses,” Killian said in a phone interview. “This just reiterated the direction we’re headed in.”
Tennessee Main Street’s collaboration with the MDA is ongoing, but the survey was initiated through a grant meant to push marketing for Maryville.
Its director, Nancy Williams, said in an interview Wednesday she’s eager to see what MDA leaders have planned for the future.
“We are just getting ready for the next exciting chapter for that downtown,” she said, adding the next step for the MDA have been somewhat clarified by the survey. “Addressing how they’re going to move forward, it’s very specific economic development.”
Killian’s observations echoed this: He said people want to fill empty buildings, increase parking opportunities and even get a movie theater downtown. Those are some distant goals, but for now businesses are seeking effective ways to put one foot in front of the other.
“The pandemic has been super hard on small businesses,” Williams said. “But we also see a desire to be back in these downtowns. They’re still thriving. Maryville is still thriving. They offer safe spaces.”
She added though the coronavirus has impacted all 37 communities involved in Tennessee Main Street, it’s also opened up opportunities like the grant money used to create and act on the survey.
“They approach it professionally in Maryville,” Williams said. Many smaller cities north of Blount have downtowns supported by tourism dollars, she explained, and in West Tennessee there’s an agricultural focus. But in Maryville, she said, MDA leaders seem not only unified, but very professionally focused on their goals.
Right now, those goals are centered on figuring out how to stay steady during the pandemic.
“I can tell you that the general vibe is cautiously optimistic,” Killian said. “Anecdotally, just talking to some of the businesses, some of them are down as much as 30%. That’s a major blow. We’re just working hard to try and move forward and roll with the punches.”
As they roll, downtown businesses are also gearing up for the Holiday Craft Market. It’s still set for Nov. 28. “I would love to see us lined up and down from Boyd Thomas Clothing to Founders Lot,” Killian said, noting he hopes to have more than 100 socially distanced vendors at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.