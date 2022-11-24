The city of Maryville plans to add $25,000 to $50,000 of new Christmas decor to its downtown between this year and next. Some changes will be visible this season, but the community will see more improvements during the 2023 Christmas season.
In an email to The Daily Times, Public Information Officer Jane Groff said the city’s investment in holiday decor is an effort to support ongoing revitalization efforts downtown. The high cost includes purchasing decor and paying for its installation.
“Christmas decorations enhance a downtown’s charm and atmosphere during the holiday season and create a unique feel for the community,” City Manager Greg McClain said. “Our goal is to continue to build on existing décor elements to provide a beautiful and quality feel that will complement the downtown vibe.”
Installing the large Christmas tree in the middle of downtown this winter was the city’s responsibility for the first time.
Buying a large tree like the one downtown would cost $20,000 or more depending on size, ornaments and lighting, Groff said.
Alter’d State donated the tree to the city, and the city worked with a contractor to install it. Now, it will serve as the official tree of downtown Maryville at the annual tree lighting, which will be held this year on Monday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the plaza in the 100 block of W. Broadway Avenue.
The tree lighting will include reindeer, train rides and a visit from Santa.
“We have been doing this so long now, people will bring their children to an event they remember when they were kids,” Multimedia Communications Specialist Mary Bristol said.
New decorations will also be on display around the tree, and more lights will dress the square. The first quarter of the year is the best time to buy Christmas decorations, which is when the city plans to purchase more to build on to this year’s additions.
During a Maryville City Council work session, Groff said the city was already “behind the eight-ball” on ordering new decorations for Christmas this year. Availability and on-time delivery is best assured at the beginning of the year.
For this Christmas, the city added lighted garland at the Cusick, Broadway and Church Street intersections around the municipal parking garage and hired a window painting artist to decorate storefronts downtown. Groff said the city hopes to continue window painting for future Christmases.
The city is looking at replacing some worn out decorations and adding commercial lighting features next year as well.
Former decor investments have included wreaths and garlands placed around light poles downtown. The city of Maryville Municipal Building also has a display in the lobby including Christmas trees, and the statue of Sam Houston has accessories to keep warm during the month of December.
Groff said wreaths were purchased about 20 years ago and have been refreshed with new bows and garlands. The trees in the municipal building were both purchased a little over a decade ago.
