A $12,000 grant from the Maryville City Schools Foundation is bringing to elementary students hundreds of new books featuring diverse characters, cultures and situations.
The “Inclusive Literacy” grant gave $4,000 each to Foothills, John Sevier and Sam Houston elementary schools to choose both paper and digital books.
“When the MCS Diversity Team started looking closer at this, they saw that this was an area where we could improve that would have an impact on our entire school,” said Rebecca Bennett, Sam Houston library media specialist.
While Maryville schools receive $14.51 per student for library expenses annually, that is used to replace damaged books and add some new titles.
“If we just use that annual allocated budget for adding to our library, we can’t see a huge change and make an immediate impact,” explained Assistant Director Amy Vagnier.{/span}
She and the librarians say they want every child to be able to see themselves in a book, to see the wider world and to develop a lifelong love of reading, which often starts by discovering an author or series.
More choices
In 1962, “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats became one of the first major children’s books to feature an African American character. In recent years an explosion of diverse offerings from children’s book publishers have provided more choices.
“It’s exciting to see the growing selection of quality children’s titles featuring characters of all skin colors, diverse cultures, backgrounds and abilities available from authors and publishers now,” Bennett said.
Among the books purchased with the grant, the “Yasmin” series featuring a Pakistani American girl is “flying off our shelf,” Bennett said. So are the “Sophia Martinez” books, which include words and phrases in Spanish, familiar to some students and a learning opportunity for others.
{span}While Bennett said children don’t draw attention to a character’s skin color or other representations of diversity, she said, “When there is a character that has the same skin color or different ability or when they see a family represented in the illustrations that reminds them of their own family, they connect on a deeper level with the book. They feel valued/ ... A story can help students understand themselves and the perspectives of others better. A story can move students to show acts of compassion and caring for others in the classroom, the school, their neighborhood and our world.”{/span}
Said Audrey Berry, library media specialist at Foothills: “The challenges today’s kids are facing are also so diverse, and it’s important for kids to see so many characters facing different challenges and coming up with ways to solve problems.”
Alisa Mason, library media specialist at John Sevier, said she found that many books already in the school library with diverse characters were focused on struggle. While those struggles are important for children to see, she said, “It’s also incredibly important for each child to see his or her own life within the pages of books.”
“I chose to balance the books of struggle with books that depict characters of color just living their lives and, preferably, books written by people of color who can share their life experience in a genuine way,” Mason said. “I want all children to come into our school’s library and know without a doubt that it is a place in which they belong — a place where differences are recognized and celebrated.”
Across curricula
At Foothills Elementary this year, teachers used the book “Be You” by Peter Reynolds to remind students to be themselves, Berry said. “Our message was that all of us are different, and we talked about words that describe us. Each (special area teacher) focused on the great opportunities for kids to use their individual talents and shine or share those talents with the world — whether it’s art, or music, or science and STEM.”
The texts are being used for more than reading and social emotional learning. Many tie into other areas of study, including science and social studies. Librarians are working with teachers to develop resources and lessons tied to the new books.
A multi-user e-book purchase ensures it’s always available, gives teachers the ability to have an entire classroom read the same title, and allows students to check out something new when they aren’t in the school building, including digital learners during the pandemic.
One of the ways Sam Houston sparks interest in new books is having administrators talk about them during morning announcements. “By the end of the week, the whole series is gone,” Bennett said.
