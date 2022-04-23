Founders Square bustled with activity as locals shopped for homemade gifts, browsed through local produce and even listened to live music.
The Maryville Farmers’ Market made its return Saturday, the first day of its 2022 season. Tents lined around and inside the square, with vendors selling everything from homemade granola, gourmet mushrooms, pimento cheese, eggs, herbs and hummus.
Tonya Rinker of Rinker’s Custom Creations, which produces furniture, signs and other wooden products, said this is the third year her shop has participated in the market. It has garnered plenty of business there, she said.
Rinker’s shop fits well into the mold the market requires: everything has to be grown or otherwise made from scratch. The market’s website dubs it a “producer-only market.”
One producer there Saturday is a well-known local staple: Richy Kreme Donuts. Owner Dustin Cochran set up shop with his Richy Kreme van and also sold products from his cookie brand, Myrtle’s Bakehouse.
“I don’t know that Richy Kreme has ever done it in the past,” Cochran said. “Of course, I haven’t. But we applied early and really wanted to be here. We find that we get a lot of people that, even today, they’re like, ‘Oh, I haven’t been in a couple of years.’ And it’s funny, even though our shop’s only two miles away, you’re drawing a different crowd of people here.
“It’s the farmers’ market, they’re coming for vegetables or whatever, and they’re just happy to see us. We had a couple of people come up and they were like, ‘We came because we knew you were going to be here.’”
Cochran said that though Richy Kreme has appeared at plenty of events in Townsend and Knoxville, it hasn’t done so as much in Maryville, making the market a special opportunity for the donut shop, which first opened in 1948. They gave everyone who came to the booth a free glazed donut before running out.
“We wanted to just give something sweet away,” Cochran said. “It’s the first beautiful Saturday we’ve had all year. It’s just a sweet treat. It’s the smile on their face, right?”
Cochran brought 12 dozen glazed donuts to give away, about 12 dozen more donuts to sell and a little over 100 Myrtle’s Bakehouse Cookies to the market; near 11 a.m., almost all of his products were gone.
As patrons chowed down on treats and made their way through the tents, local musician Roscoe Morgan performed to a crowd gathered around; he sang and played multiple stringed instruments, and the music could be heard throughout the square.
The Maryville Farmers’ Market will be up and running from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays from April through November.
“The mission of the Maryville Farmers’ Market is to promote the sale of local farm products,” the market’s website states, “improve the freshness, taste, and nutritional value of produce available, encourage more social contact between the consumer and farmer, educate the public as to the agricultural traditions of East Tennessee and celebrate and help preserve family farms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.